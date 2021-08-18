Joe Biden is very misleading when he said “if we pass the other two things I’m trying to get done, we will in fact reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation, because we’re going to be providing good opportunities and jobs for people, who in fact are going to be reinvesting that money back in all the things we’re talking about, driving down prices, not raising prices.” The two things Democrats are talking about are nearly $600 billion in physical infrastructure, and are proposing $3.5 trillion in new spending. Democrats are pledging to pay for it all, reportedly by increasing taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans. The 3.5 trillion would add the child tax credit expansion, Universal child care, Medicare to include vision, dental and hearing coverage, a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Civilian Climate Corps and Clean Electricity Standard (2)