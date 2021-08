AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The FDA has given full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This means we now have a full, FDA-approved vaccine for people age sixteen and older. “We now have significant, longer term safety data that has been looked at and evaluated and has ultimately been deemed very safe," says Augusta University Health Assistant VP of Strategic Planning and Pharmacy Services, Joshua Wyche. He says this approval is really important step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he says this is not going to change the minds of some people. “What we find is that in reality, if people were hesitant for it was developed too fast, I don’t like the safety profile or any of the other myths that are out there, the FDA approval is not going to change those individuals’ minds.”