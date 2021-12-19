This is the biggest college football stadium in America, according to data

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

50 largest college football stadiums

The Rose Bowl , the most famous college football game of the year, will take place Jan. 1 in an empty stadium without fans, event organizers announced on Dec. 4. The announcement signals yet another blow to the league, which has been dealt setback after setback due to the coronavirus pandemic and cancellations or postponements at every conference .

While college football has enjoyed reaching a broader audience in the last several years, the average in-person attendance at college football games had slumped seven times in the eight years leading up to 2020. Those slumps at the time led some schools to take desperate measures to keep fans in their seats, such as the University of Pittsburgh offering a free beverage to any student who stayed for the entire game.

With vaccines on the horizon, fans and players alike are hopeful for a rapid return to packed stadiums. The top-10 schools all boast a seating capacity greater than 89,000, with the largest capacity exceeding 107,000 seats. To find out with teams can cram the most fans into their stadiums—and to celebrate the game’s most esteemed venues— Stacker ranked the 50 largest college football stadiums by seating capacity. We used data from College Gridirons to order each arena. Each stadium in the top 50 holds over 58,000 fans, and eight top the 100,000-mark. Each stadium’s marquee game is also provided.

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Autzen Stadium

- College: Oregon

- Conference: Pac 12

- Capacity: 54,000

- Opened: 1967

Fast facts: Autzen Stadium was named after Thomas J. Autzen , a 1943 University of Oregon graduate whose Autzen Foundation donated $250,000 in the 1960s for the construction of a new stadium at the school. The stadium was used in the 1978 film " National Lampoon's Animal House " as Faber College Football Stadium.

Marquee game: Oct. 15, 2011 - Oregon 41, Arizona State 27

Bobk2314 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Bobby Dodd Stadium

- College: Georgia Tech

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 55,000

- Opened: 1913



Fast facts: Bobby Dodd Stadium was called Grant Field until 1988. While games were played there as early as 1905, it wasn't until 1913 that grandstands were put in—mostly by Georgia Tech students.



Marquee game: Oct. 7, 1916 - Georgia Tech 222, Cumberland College 0

Ashlux // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Boone Pickens Stadium

- College: Oklahoma State

- Conference: Big 12

- Capacity: 55,509

- Opened: 1920

Fast facts: Boone Pickens Stadium is named after business magnate and Oklahoma State alumnus T. Boone Pickens, who donated $165 million to the school’s athletic department. The money went toward massive advancements in the school’s athletic facilities, including an expansion to the football stadium that raised its capacity to 60,218 in 2009.

Marquee game: Dec. 3, 2011 - Oklahoma State 44, Oklahoma 10

Tstuddud // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ross-Ade Stadium

- College: Purdue

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 57,282

- Opened: 1924

Fast facts: The site of Purdue’s home games for nearly a century, Ross-Ade Stadium is named after its two primary benefactors: David E. Ross, former president of the Board of Trustees, and George Ade, a playwright and columnist. The original capacity of the stadium was 12,500. Ross-Ade underwent a $75 million renovation from 2001 to 2003.

Marquee game: Oct. 28, 2000 - Purdue 31, Ohio State 27

SMaloney // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Carter Finley Stadium

- College: North Carolina State

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 58,000

- Opened: 1966

Fast facts: Prior to the opening of Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina State played its home games at Riddick Stadium, which was built in 1907 and never held over 23,000 seats. Carter-Finley Stadium underwent expansion in 1992 and 2003, bringing its number of seats to its current total.

Marquee game: Nov. 1, 2003 - North Carolina State 51, Virginia 37

Zorin09 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Liberty Bowl

- College: Memphis

- Conference: AAC

- Capacity: 58,325

- Opened: 1965

Fast facts: Besides serving as the home of the Tigers, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium also plays hosts to the annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Memphis has played its games here since the stadium opened. Prior to 1965, the team played its home games at Crump Stadium.

Marquee game: Nov. 9, 1996 - Memphis 21, Tennessee 17

Aparkswv // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Mountaineer Field

- College: West Virginia

- Conference: Big 12

- Capacity: 60,000

- Opened: 1980

Fast facts: Known officially as Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium (or simply Mountaineer Field), the current site of West Virginia’s home games originally seated 50,000. The Mountaineers have one of the coolest traditions in college football, as the team and fans sing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” after each home win.

Marquee game: Oct. 15, 2005 - West Virginia 46, Louisville 44 (3OT)

Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jones AT&T Stadium

- College: Texas Tech

- Conference: Big 12

- Capacity: 60,454

- Opened: 1947

Fast facts: Upon the opening in 1947, Jones Stadium held 27,000 seats. That number jumped to 41,500 after an expansion in 1959, and several 21st-century expansions brought that figure to its present state. The stadium took on its current name in 2006 after SBC Communications, which donated more than $25 million to the school, officially changed its name to AT&T.

Marquee game: Nov. 1, 2008 - Texas Tech 39, Texas 33

Asolsma1988 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Memorial Stadium

- College: Illinois

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 60,670

- Opened: 1923

Fast facts: Named after the fallen soldiers of World War I, Illinois’ Memorial Stadium opened the same year “Red” Grange—widely considered among the greatest college football players of all time—first arrived on campus. On Oct. 18, 1924, the day of the stadium’s official dedication, Grange scored six touchdowns in a 39-14 win over Michigan. That mark remains the highest-scoring individual performance in Memorial Stadium history.

Marquee game: Oct. 18, 1924 - Illinois 39, Michigan 14

Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Cardinal Stadium

- College: Louisville

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 60,800

- Opened: 1998

Fast facts: Ahead of the 2020 season, the state of Kentucky approved Cardinal Stadium for 12,000 fans to be in attendance for games . The University of Louisville took additional precautions that became commonplace at stadiums around the country, such as one-way foot traffic lanes in bathrooms and mask requirements.

Marquee game: Nov. 2, 2006 - Louisville 44, West Virginia 34

KOMUnews // Flickr

#40. Faurot Field

- College: Missouri

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 61,000

- Opened: 1927

Fast facts: Faurot Field is most identified by its rock “M” above the north end zone. The field is named after legendary Missouri coach Don Faurot, who was with the Tigers for 19 seasons and led the team to three conference championship wins.

Marquee game: Nov. 8, 1969 - Missouri 44, Oklahoma 10

Navin 75 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Kroger Field

- College: Kentucky

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 61,000

- Opened: 1973

Fast facts: Kroger Field is the newest football stadium in the SEC. Until 2015, the playing surface fittingly featured Kentucky bluegrass, but has since been changed to a synthetic turf. The 2017 season was the first featuring the venue’s current name, thanks to a 12-year naming rights deal.

Marquee game: Oct. 13, 2007 - Kentucky 43, LSU 37 (3OT)

GooseMSU07 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Davis Wade Stadium

- College: Mississippi State

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 61,377

- Opened: 1914

Fast facts: If you were dropped into Davis Wade Stadium and somehow all signage was completely removed, all you would have to do to identify your location is close your eyes: The sound of 40,000 cowbells clanging in unison is unique only to Starkville, Miss. In addition to proving once and for all that you can never have enough cowbell, Davis Wade Stadium is notable for being the third-oldest college football stadium in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Marquee game: Nov. 25, 1999 - Mississippi State 23, Mississippi 20

Mak7912 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Scott Stadium

- College: Virginia

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 61,500

- Opened: 1931

Fast facts: Scott Stadium underwent a $25 million expansion project in 1997. It was completed in 2000, bringing the field’s capacity to its current figure. It is the fifth-oldest stadium in the ACC. Scott Stadium in 2017 added two hospitality tents under the scoreboard and two LED boards on the field level.

Marquee game: Nov. 2, 1995 - Virginia 33, Florida State 28

Jfurlong // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Jack Trice Stadium

- College: Iowa State

- Conference: Big 12

- Capacity: 61,500

- Opened: 1975

Fast facts: Jack Trice Stadium is named after the university’s first African American student-athlete. Trice played for the Cyclones briefly during the 1923 season before dying from injuries sustained in a game against the University of Minnesota. Iowa State in 1997 dedicated its stadium in Trice’s honor shortly after it underwent expansion.

Marquee game: Nov. 18, 2011 - Iowa State 37, Oklahoma State 31 (2OT)

Roman Fuchs // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Memorial Stadium

- College: University of California, Berkeley

- Conference: Pac 12

- Capacity: 63,000

- Opened: 1923

Fast facts: Memorial Stadium underwent a $321 million renovation project from 2010 to 2012. One of the most noteworthy features of the stadium is Tightwad Hill , the name given to the hill east of the stadium that offers fans a free view of on the field action. The spot is regularly occupied during Golden Bears games.

Marquee game: Nov. 20, 1982 - California 25, Stanford 20

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#34. LaVell Edwards Stadium

- College: Brigham Young University

- Conference: Independent

- Capacity: 63,470

- Opened: 1965

Fast facts: Named after the legendary BYU coach, LaVell Edwards Stadium was originally called Cougar Stadium. Edwards coached at BYU from 1972 to 2000, leading the Cougars to a national championship in 1984, and the venue was renamed in his honor upon his retirement.

Marquee game: Sept. 8, 1990 - BYU 28, Miami (FL) 21

Nick81aku // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Alamodome

- College: University of Texas at San Antonio

- Conference: CUSA

- Capacity: 64,000

- Opened: 1993

Fast facts: Upon opening in 1993, the Alamodome’s primary tenants were the San Antonio Spurs. The venue was largely without a team when the franchise moved out in 2002. That changed in 2011 when the UTSA Roadrunners began using the stadium. In addition, the Alamodome has hosted the annual Alamo Bowl since 1993.

Marquee game: Jan. 2, 2016 - TCU 47, Oregon 41 (3OT)

Ken L. // Flickr

#32. Vaught Hemingway Stadium

- College: Mississippi

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 64,038

- Opened: 1915

Fast facts: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is named after Judge William Hemingway, a professor and chairman of the university’s athletics committee, and Johnny Vaught, who coached Ole Miss from 1947 to 1970 and won three national titles. The venue underwent expansion in 2016 to make it the largest stadium in the state.

Marquee game: Sept. 17, 1977 - Mississippi 20, Notre Dame 13

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#31. Allegiant Stadium

- College: UNLV

- Conference: Mountain West

- Capacity: 65,000

- Opened: 2020

Fast facts: The new Allegiant Stadium was completed just in time for the 2020 season and serves as home turf for the Raiders and UNLV. Prior to the stadium's construction, UNLV played NCAA football games since 1971 at Sam Boyd Stadium . Allegiant Travel Co. was granted naming rights for the first 30 years.

Marquee game: TBD

Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#30. Hard Rock Stadium

- College: Miami

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 65,326

- Opened: 1987

Fast facts: Besides serving as the current home of the Miami Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium plays host to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the annual Orange Bowl, which is among the most prestigious bowl games in college football. The venue first opened its doors on Aug. 16, 1987.

Marquee game: Jan. 3, 2006 - Penn State 26, Florida State 23 (3OT)

Clenz // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lane Stadium

- College: Virginia Tech

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 65,632

- Opened: 1965

Fast facts: Lane Stadium is consistently ranked among the toughest places for visiting teams to play in college football. Among the stadium’s best traditions is the presence of “ Skipper ,” a cannon fired after each Virginia Tech score. Another is the team’s entrance, set to “Enter Sandman” by Metallica .

Marquee game: Sept. 23, 1995 - Virginia Tech 13, Miami (FL) 7

AHeneen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Raymond James Stadium

- College: South Florida

- Conference: AAC

- Capacity: 65,890

- Opened: 1998

Fast facts: Similar to Heinz Field, Raymond James Stadium was built for an NFL team—the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—but has also served as the home of South Florida since it opened. The school’s football program didn’t begin until 1997, and in its debut season, the team played at Tampa Stadium. Raymond James Stadium has hosted the Outback Bowl each season since 1999.

Marquee game: Jan 9, 2017 - Clemson 35, Alabama 31

Justin Wolfe // Flickr

#27. Lincoln Financial Field

- College: Temple

- Conference: AAC

- Capacity: 67,594

- Opened: 2003

Fast facts: “The Linc” was built as the new home of the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Owls have played there since it opened in 2003. The program played its home games at Temple Stadium from 1928 to 1978 before moving to Veterans Stadium, where it played until Lincoln Financial Field was built.

Marquee game: Oct. 31, 2015 - Notre Dame 24, Temple 20

cynthiacloskey // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Heinz Field

- College: Pittsburgh

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 68,400

- Opened: 2001

Fast facts: Heinz Field was built as the new home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the University of Pittsburgh Panthers have also played their home games there since the stadium opened. Prior to Heinz Field’s construction, the Panthers played at Pitt Stadium from 1925 until 1999.

Marquee game: Dec. 5, 2009 - Cincinnati 45, Pittsburgh 44

Paul W. Brechler // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Kinnick Stadium

- College: Iowa

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 69,250

- Opened: 1929

Fast facts: Kinnick Stadium is named after Nile Kinnick, who is the University of Iowa’s only Heisman Trophy winner in school history. Kinnick was killed in World War II in 1943 at 24-years old, and the stadium was named in his honor in 1973. During the 2017 season, fans at Kinnick Stadium began a new tradition in which they wave at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, a newly constructed building that overlooks the stadium, at the end of each first quarter.

Marquee game: Nov. 8, 2008 - Iowa 24, Penn State 23

Dllu // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Husky Stadium

- College: Washington

- Conference: Pac 12

- Capacity: 70,138

- Opened: 1920

Fast facts: Among many college football fans (not just those in the Pacific Northwest), Husky Stadium is known as the “greatest setting in college football.” It’s certainly earned that title, given its location remarkable views of Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains. Husky fans are known to partake in “sailgating” before games on boats in the lake, making for a truly unique game-day experience.

Marquee game: Nov. 22, 1975 - Washington 28, Washington State 27

Todd Kirkland/AAF // Getty Images

#23. Legion Field

- College: UAB

- Conference: CUSA

- Capacity: 71,000

- Opened: 1927

Fast facts: Legion Field was built for $439,000, or about $6.4 million in today’s dollars, with an original capacity of 21,000. The venue has played host to the 1996 Summer Olympic soccer matches, the annual Iron Bowl from 1948 until 1988 between Alabama and Auburn, and hundreds of UAB Blazers games. Budget issues kept the collegiate team from playing in 2015 or 2016, but the Blazers reappeared in 2017 and made a bowl game. Now, plans are underway for a new, $175 million UAB Blazers stadium in downtown Birmingham due to be completed by 2021.

Marquee game: Nov. 17, 2011 - UAB 34, Southern Mississippi 31

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Razorback Stadium

- College: Arkansas

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 72,000

- Opened: 1938

Fast facts: Arkansas has had two home stadiums since 1948: Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville and War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Now, the Razorbacks only play one game a year at War Memorial Stadium, opting to primarily use the closer venue with a higher capacity.

Marquee game: Dec. 6, 1969 - Texas 15, Arkansas 14

Tony Faiola // Flickr

#21. Spartan Stadium

- College: Michigan State

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 75,005

- Opened: 1923

Fast facts: Spartan Stadium originally opened as Macklin Field, named after former coach John Macklin who coached the team from 1911 to 1915. The stadium was renamed Macklin Stadium in 1948 and to Spartan Stadium in 1957 when the venue was also expanded to hold 75,000 seats. Rain or shine, the Spartans’ PA announcer begins each game by exclaiming, “ It’s a beautiful day for football! ”

Marquee game: Oct. 22, 2011 - Michigan State 37, Wisconsin 31

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Los Angeles Coliseum

- College: USC

- Conference: Pac 12

- Capacity: 78,467

- Opened: 1923

Fast facts: Many teams have called the Coliseum home throughout the years—including the UCLA Bruins, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles Rams—but only the USC Trojans have been there from the beginning. Besides hosting Trojans home games since 1923, the Coliseum has hosted the Summer Olympics twice in 1932 and 1984.

Marquee game: Nov. 18, 1967 - USC 21, UCLA 20

Melizabethi123 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Doak Campbell Stadium

- College: Florida State

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 79,560

- Opened: 1950

Fast facts: Doak Campbell Stadium is named after former Florida State University president by the same name who oversaw the venue’s construction in the mid-20th century. The field was dedicated to legendary coach Bobby Bowden in 2004 and expanded multiple times to meet its growing crowd size. The stadium added its lauded Champions Club in time for the 2016 season.

Marquee game: Nov. 26, 1994 - Florida 31, Florida State 31

U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Williams Brice Stadium

- College: South Carolina

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 80,250

- Opened: 1934

Fast facts: South Carolina fans always get hyped as soon as they hear “ Sandstorm ” by Darude being played. The video board at Williams-Brice Stadium was added in 2012 and measures 36 feet by 124 feet.

Marquee game: Oct. 9, 2010 - South Carolina 35, Alabama 21

lbwings21 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Camp Randall Stadium

- College: Wisconsin

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 80,321

- Opened: 1917

Fast facts: Camp Randall Stadium is the oldest football stadium in the Big Ten, beating Ohio Stadium by five years. It is among the loudest, most daunting venues in college football: Fans go nuts before the start of the fourth quarter to the song “Jump Around” by House of Pain .

Marquee game: Oct. 16, 2010 - Wisconsin 31, Ohio State 18

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Notre Dame Stadium

- College: Notre Dame

- Conference: Independent

- Capacity: 80,795

- Opened: 1930

Fast facts: Notre Dame Stadium is perhaps best known for its view of the “Touchdown Jesus” mural, which is located on the campus’ Hesburgh Library and is officially named “The Word of Life.” The stadium did not host a night game from 1990 to 2011, snapping that streak during an Oct. 22, 2011 game against USC.

Marquee game: Oct. 15, 1988 - Notre Dame 31, Miami (FL) 30

Ken L. // Flickr

#15. Memorial Stadium

- College: Clemson

- Conference: ACC

- Capacity: 81,500

- Opened: 1942

Fast facts: Throughout the years, Clemson Memorial Stadium, colloquially called “Death Valley,” has been aptly nicknamed for being one of the most impossible places to get a road win. The stadium is home to one of the most famous college football traditions, called “Running Down the Hill,” which predictably involves team players runs down the aforementioned hill onto the field before each game. On the way down, players all touch “Howard’s Rock,” a piece of white flint from the actual Death Valley in California that was given to legendary head coach Frank Howard. The tradition was dubbed by former announcer Brent Musburger as “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football.”

Marquee game: Oct. 1, 2016: - Clemson 42, Louisville 36

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Memorial Stadium

- College: Oklahoma

- Conference: Big 12

- Capacity: 86,112

- Opened: 1925

Fast facts: Memorial Stadium held just 16,000 seats when it opened in 1925. The stadium, which also goes by Owen Field and The Palace on the Prairie, got its name after Christy Gaylord Everest donated $50 million to the university.

Marquee game: Oct. 28, 2000 - Oklahoma 31, Nebraska 14

Fds527 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jordan Hare Stadium

- College: Auburn

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 87,451

- Opened: 1939

Fast facts: Jordan-Hare Stadium is widely known as one of the most raucous, intimidating stadiums to play in. The Tigers last went unbeaten at home in 2013, and Auburn has sold more than 75,000 season tickets for 18 consecutive seasons . The stadium field was named after legendary coach Pat Dye in 2005.

Marquee game: Nov. 30, 2013 - Auburn 34, Alabama 28

Pablo Corredor // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

- College: Florida

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 88,548

- Opened: 1930

Fast facts: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium got its nickname from Steve Spurrier when he was the head coach in 1992. The “Head Ball Coach” famously declared “‘The Swamp’ is a place where only Gators get out alive.” At that point, Spurrier’s team was 12-0 in two seasons at home, and the Gators would eventually win the first 23 home games under Spurrier’s lead. Needless to say, “The Swamp” has not been kind to visiting teams over the years.

Marquee game: Nov. 22, 1997 - Florida 32, Florida State 29

Jls2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Memorial Stadium

- College: Nebraska

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 90,000

- Opened: 1923

Fast facts: Few teams enter the stadium to more thunderous applause than the Cornhuskers during their traditional “ Tunnel Walk ,” set to “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project. Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium is nicknamed “The Sea of Red” and the stadium has set an NCAA record for 368 consecutive home-game sellouts since 1962 .

Marquee game: Nov. 11, 1978 - Nebraska 17, Oklahoma 14

Sparrowman980 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rose Bowl

- College: UCLA

- Conference: Pac 12

- Capacity: 90,888

- Opened: 1921

Fast facts: Perhaps one of the most picturesque settings in college football, the Rose Bowl has played host to countless classic games throughout the years. The first team to call the Rose Bowl home was the Cal-Tech Beavers, which dropped its football program in 1976. UCLA has played its home games here since 1982. The stadium is also the site of the annual Rose Bowl Game, first held at the Rose Bowl stadium in 1923. Dubbed “The Granddaddy of Them All,” the Rose Bowl Game is the oldest of college football’s bowl games.

Marquee game: Jan. 4, 2006 - Texas 41, USC 38

Pruddle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sanford Stadium

- College: Georgia

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 92,746

- Opened: 1929

Fast facts: There aren’t many more iconic stadium sights than watching Georgia play “ Between the Hedges .” Named after former university president Steadman Vincent Sanford, Sanford Stadium has undergone multiple renovations throughout the years but has maintained its core aesthetic. The presence of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot, Uga , makes the game-day experience that much more special.

Marquee game: Dec. 2, 1978 - Georgia 29, Georgia Tech 28

Matthew Tosh // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bryant Denny Stadium

- College: Alabama

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 100,077

- Opened: 1929

Fast facts: Bryant-Denny Stadium was originally called Denny Stadium upon its opening, named after George H. Denny, the university president from 1912 to 1932. It was renamed in 1975 to honor legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. In 25 seasons under Bryant, the Crimson Tide went a remarkable 72-2 at home.

Marquee game: Nov. 5, 2011 - LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT)

Brint03 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Royal Memorial Stadium

- College: Texas

- Conference: Big 12

- Capacity: 100,119

- Opened: 1924

Fast facts: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is named in honor of former coach Darrell Royal, who coached the Longhorns from 1957 to 1976. Among the traditions at Texas home games is the singing of “ The Eyes of Texas ,” as the world’s largest Texas state flag is displayed along the field. Roaming the sidelines at DRK is the Texas mascot Bevo , a live steer that gives rise to the team’s hand signal and motto, “Hook ‘em Horns.”

Marquee game: Nov. 27, 1998 - Texas 26, Texas A&M 24

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Tiger Stadium

- College: LSU

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 102,321

- Opened: 1924

Fast facts: LSU and Clemson both have stadiums nicknamed “Death Valley.” That’s because like Clemson Memorial Stadium, Tiger Stadium has consistently been considered the most difficult place for visiting teams to win—particularly in night games. The turf at Tiger Stadium is notable for having numbers on the field for each 5-yard line, whereas most fields only have numbers for every 10-yard line.

Marquee game: Oct. 6, 2007 - LSU 28, Florida 28

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Neyland Stadium

- College: Tennessee

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 102,455

- Opened: 1921

Fast facts: One of the most notable features of Neyland Stadium is its checkerboard end zones, which were added in 1964. The stadium is named after Robert Neyland, who served as the program’s head football coach for three stints between 1926 and 1952. Neyland Stadium is the second-largest venue in the SEC.

Marquee game: Sept. 19, 1998 - Tennessee 20, Florida 17 (OT)

Wikimedia Commons

#4. Kyle Field

- College: Texas A&M

- Conference: SEC

- Capacity: 102,733

- Opened: 1904

Fast facts: Known as “The Home of the 12th Man,” Kyle Field is named after Edwin Jackson Kyle, a professor of horticulture who donated the land where Kyle Field was eventually built. Concrete stands were added in 1927, and the stadium’s most recent renovation project was completed in 2015.

Marquee game: Nov. 9, 2002 - Texas A&M 30, Oklahoma 26

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#3. Ohio Stadium

- College: Ohio State

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 102,780

- Opened: 1922

Fast facts: “The Horseshoe” stands as one of the most iconic venues in college football. Among the many Buckeyes traditions is the home crowd chanting “ O-H-I-O ,” as well as the iconic “ dotting of the ‘I’ ” by the Ohio State marching band.

Marquee game: Nov. 23, 2002 - Ohio State 14, Michigan 9

reivax // Flickr

#2. Beaver Stadium

- College: Penn State

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 106,572

- Opened: 1960

Fast facts: Beaver Stadium is on the shortlist of the greatest atmospheres in college football. A 2016 fan poll by USA Today ranked it as the best stadium in the country, and it has consistently been considered among the loudest. This is particularly true during “ White Out ” games, which are reserved only for marquee opponents.

Marquee game: Sept. 25, 1982 - Penn State 27, Nebraska 24

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#1. Michigan Stadium

- College: Michigan

- Conference: Big Ten

- Capacity: 107,601

- Opened: 1927

Fast facts: “The Big House” is, quite simply, one of the most recognizable venues in American sports. The stadium actually removed seats in 2009, but not enough to cost it the top spot on this list. Among the Wolverines’ best traditions is how the team takes the field: by entering from the 50-yard line and jumping up to touch the M Club banner .

Marquee game: Nov. 22, 1969 - Michigan 24, Ohio State 12

