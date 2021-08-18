Cancel
UMC HOSTS ANNUAL OX CART DAYS ICE CREAM SOCIAL AT UTOC ARENA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social at the UMN Crookston UTOC Arena was held Wednesday afternoon. The event was moved outside so people could eat their Ice Cream after masks were required on the inside of the building. Live music was performed, and people stopped by throughout the...

