The House passed a bipartisan bill on Monday evening to boost transparency of federal spending, which now goes to the president to sign. The Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act would amend a 2006 law to increase the public’s access to federal agencies’ congressional budget requests by putting them on various federal websites. During the last session of Congress, the House overwhelmingly passed the bill and the Senate committee reported it favorably to the full chamber in March 2020. This session the Senate passed it by unanimous consent in June and then the House voted 423-1 to pass it on Monday. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. was the only “no.”