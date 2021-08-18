400-horsepower Nissan Z sports car revealed: Nissan remakes 370Z, drops numbers from nameplate

People have been saying for years that the Ford GT should've had a V8. Well, it soon might. Ford hasn't shown us the full potential of its GT supercar, that much we know for sure. We might finally know what exactly that means, as a Ford GT prototype has apparently been spotted testing for the first time in several years. It has some funny stuff going on out back where its engine is, and makes a noise described y Ford Authority as "very different." All the evidence points to one thing: Ford's about to send the GT out with a big, possibly twin-turbo V8 bang.