Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

400-horsepower Nissan Z sports car revealed: Nissan remakes 370Z, drops numbers from nameplate

Salina Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan's two-door sports car, the 370Z, which succeeded the 350Z, is getting replaced by a solo-letter nameplate. More than half a century after the Z-family ride made its debut, the Japanese automaker on Tuesday revealed a redesigned version of the car for the first time in a decade, aiming to recapture the attention of American sports car fans who have drifted toward a myriad of competitors in recent years.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan 370z#Sports Cars#370z#Japanese#American#Ford#Toyota Avalon#Daily Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Experiencing An Increasing Amount Of V8 Engine Valve Lifter Issues

GM Authority has received a growing number of emails and messages from General Motors pickup truck and SUV owners experiencing valve lifter problems. Some of these owners are stating that their vehicle has been at the dealership for several weeks while waiting on repairs. The valve lifter issues seem to concern the naturally aspirated 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine and the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engines, which can be found in 2019-and-later model year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, as well as 2021-model-year full-size GM SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, and GMC Yukon.
CarsMotorAuthority

Watch the Nissan Z reveal live, here

Update: The 2023 Nissan Z has been revealed. See it here, now. The Z is about to be reborn. Bookmark this page and set your alarm, because the 2023 Nissan Z will make its online debut on Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET via YouTube from New York City. What do...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Chevy Camaro Dies in 2024, Will Be Replaced by Electric Sedan

Currently, the two-door, gas-fed Chevy Camaro is without a future. But it has a futuristic replacement, according to Automotive News. That replacement is an all-electric sedan. Commence double takes, spit takes, and hot takes. At least the four-door that's slated to succeed the Camaro is billed as a "performance" sedan.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
Carstorquenews.com

Mustang Mach-E Tortured Tested To Ensure It’s Built Ford Tough

Ford’s engineers subjected the Mustang Mach-E to 300 miles of stone-chip testing on gravel roads to evaluate damage caused to body paint. Ford calls it “Electrified” Toughness. Ford’s truck line coined the phrase “Built Ford Tough” and that moniker has stuck with it as the best-selling truck in America for...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News For Mustang Mach-E Buyers

Ford definitely took a chance when it decided to give its first-ever battery-electric model from the ground up the name and styling from its most iconic model. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is, perhaps, the best Tesla Model Y and Model X rival to date so far. Although it lacks a third-row option, this doesn't appear to deter buyers.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

V8 Ford GT? This Test Mule Could Pack a Twin-Turbo 7.3L Engine

People have been saying for years that the Ford GT should've had a V8. Well, it soon might. Ford hasn't shown us the full potential of its GT supercar, that much we know for sure. We might finally know what exactly that means, as a Ford GT prototype has apparently been spotted testing for the first time in several years. It has some funny stuff going on out back where its engine is, and makes a noise described y Ford Authority as "very different." All the evidence points to one thing: Ford's about to send the GT out with a big, possibly twin-turbo V8 bang.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible With 26K Miles Up For Auction

In recent months, we’ve seen a number of older Ford Mustang examples go up for auction and attract considerable interest, including modern classics like the SN95 and Fox Body generations. Now, this pretty incredible 1996 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra convertible is up for grabs at Cars & Bids, in bone stock condition with just 26k miles on the clock, making it an enticing offering for anyone that’s a fan of this relatively rare combination.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Has A Brilliant Idea For A New Truck

The all-new Nissan Frontier midsize truck is a big deal for the automaker. Its predecessor was sold relatively unchanged for 16 years. And just as that new Frontier hits the market, the Japanese automaker is already having discussions about adding another new truck to its lineup. Only this time Nissan is thinking small. Automotive News reports the carmaker is studying a proposed business model for a new compact and electrified truck. In other words, a Ford Maverick rival.
Carstownandcountrymag.com

Nissan Unveils the Seventh Generation of its Beloved “Z” Sports Car

Today is an extra special day for sports car fans as Nissan has just unveiled the new 2023 Nissan Z—the seventh generation of the beloved Datsun 240Z, which debuted in 1969 and won over generations of American drivers with its superb handling, powerful engine, and reasonable price tag ($3,500 or around $25,000 in today’s dollars). Like its predecessors, the new Z will deliver a lot of car for not a lot of money. The low-slung two-seater has a V6 twin-turbocharged engine that will produce 400 horsepower and will be available with either a nine-speed automatic or (purists rejoice!) six-speed manual transmission. The starting price will be around $40,000.
Carsinsideevs.com

Are Ford Mustang Mach-E Production & Deliveries At Tesla Levels?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CarsMotorsport.com

Nissan reveals new 'Z' as SUPER GT model change looms

Unveiled in a launch event in New York on Tuesday night, the unveiling of the new car, which replaces the 370Z and will be sold simply as the 'Z', follows on a little under a year from Nissan taking the covers off the ‘Z Proto’ concept car upon which the new model is based.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Possibly Prepping The Ultimate Camaro

News surrounding the Camaro has been pretty contradictory lately, with some reports claiming General Motors will not introduce a seventh-generation to replace the current model, and others speculating that the muscle car will go all-electric. As of now, the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Coupe is the most powerful, and highest performance Camaro variant available. Its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 produces a whopping 650 horsepower, but is still down on power compared to the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford Shelby GT500.
CarsWTHI

Nissan unveils a new retro-styled Z sports car

Nissan unveiled the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car Tuesday night, a somewhat retro-styled model the company hopes will continue the brand's turnaround after the turmoil of the last few years. Nissan had been dealing with struggling sales due to an aging lineup and the arrest of its chairman, Carlos...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2023 Nissan Z Will Start ‘Around $40K’

That's a few grand cheaper than the four-cylinder Toyota Supra. One important detail missing from the 2023 Nissan Z's exciting reveal was its price. There was plenty of info available about everything from the new manual transmission to what colors it might come in, but the cost of a base model was nowhere to be found. That's been accounted for today, thanks to a Nissan spokesperson on Twitter.
CarsGear Patrol

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is a Sportier 'Stang That Deserves a Stick Shift

When Ford's PR folks sent over the window sticker for the Mustang Mach 1 that was set to be dropped off at my first door, the first thing I did was check to see what sort of gearbox it had. The second thing I did was sigh. My otherwise-wonderfully-specced tester would be arriving with a 10-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels, not the six-speed manual that comes standard.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2023 Nissan Z vs. 2022 Toyota Supra: Japanese Sports Car Specs Showdown

There's a new Nissan Z car in the world, and while it might not be entirely new from the ground up, most enthusiasts want to know how it stacks up against its most obvious rival, the 2022 Toyota Supra. We haven't driven the long-awaited 2023 Nissan Z yet, but who is the on-paper winner when comparing the two cars' specifications? Let's take a hard look.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 Competition drag races Ford Mustang Mach 1

This year, the people from Ford have had a lot of work to do with Mustangs. First, the electric model started going on sale around the world, and proved to be quite a success. The Mach-E is now a welcome addition to the list of electric vehicles we can enjoy around the world, with some serious claims behind it. Then came another special Mustang, but this time, following the original recipe: the Ford Mustang Mach 1.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1986 Ford Mustang LX Hatchback

Because the 1979-1993 Fox Mustang remains so popular with enthusiasts, I don’t find so many non–crashed examples in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent. In fact, these days I see more 1974–1978 Mustang IIs than I do Fox Mustangs (unless you consider the 1994-2004 SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Last week, I found this very solid ’86 Mustang LX hatchback in a Denver yard, and my camera was ready for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy