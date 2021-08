La Habra Community Senior Services is excited to invite you to attend our first ever "Sip and Paint" event for seniors ages 55 years and older, to be held on Friday, September 10, 5:00- 7:00 p.m., at the La Habra Community Center. No previous art experience is required, because our instructor will guide you step-by-step to create your masterpiece, as you enjoy sipping wine while you paint. The cost to attend is $15. Space is limited, and pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to make your reservation, please visit or contact the Community Center at 562-383-4200, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.