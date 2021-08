PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) – Peoria Police have arrested the third and final suspect in a home invasion and armed robbery that happened one week ago. A Ring doorbell camera recorded the attack on August 10 in the 1400 block of West Hanssler Court. A man followed the victim inside when she returned home. A man pointed a gun at her, demanded her car keys while a second suspect waited outside. One of the suspects fled in the woman’s car, while the other followed in a vehicle that was already waiting there.