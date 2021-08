JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he’s doing what’s necessary to keep children in Mississippi schools as the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout the state. "My priority this year on schools is simple: do whatever it takes to stay in person. That’s one of the reasons why last week I extended the state of emergency," Reeves said during a briefing Thursday. "If they want to do social distancing and rearrange class sizes, they can. If they need to utilize masks, they can. I want every school open every day this year, and I am willing to give local governments every tool they need to do it. We simply cannot accept surrender when educating our kids."