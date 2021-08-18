A Pediatric Clinic in Hong Kong Turns Examination into Play
After recently completing an educational center for children and designing numerous playrooms and bedrooms for family-oriented residential projects, Hong Kong-based architecture firm, Bean Buro, is no stranger to designing for kids. So when the opportunity to design a pediatric orthopedics and scoliosis clinic in Central Hong Kong came up, the studio was eager to implement what they’ve learned. “The challenge is to send e the space from their point of view which is different from an adult’s experience of the same space,” says the firm’s co-founder Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui. The solution became what he calls, “stimulation strategies,” including play of scale and striking visual elements.www.metropolismag.com
Comments / 0