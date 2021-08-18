Big Time Texas Hunts entries now open for 2021-22 season

So many big dates are on the horizon this time of year as we make the turn from summer into fall. The start of the school year, football kickoff, and of course, opening days across a wide variety of hunting seasons are among the big dates to consider. There are so many now that it makes it tough not to have the ink bleed through from one calendar page to the other from all the red Sharpie circles on the pages into November. For those looking to get the next generation into the outdoors, however, there’s a few squares that require some extra highlighting, and likely some local opportunities beyond those days in the season calendar devoted to youth and new hunters.