Big Time Texas Hunts entries now open for 2021-22 season

Fredericksburg Standard
 5 days ago

This season, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program commemorates 25 years of offering Texans hunting opportunities in the state. Ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts drawing. In the last 25 years, Big Time Texas Hunt participants have helped raise over $17 million to fund wildlife research, habitat conservation and public hunting access.

