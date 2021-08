Atchison county farmers are invited to attend the crop production meeting and tour on Wednesday, August 25. This will be an early morning gathering with a breakfast and presentation on fertility needs of crops with higher priced fertilizers. We’ll start at the Lancaster City Building. Participants can come for breakfast between 7:30 and 8:15 and then hear the educational session by K-State’s fertility specialist Dorivar Ruiz-Diaz at 8:30. The corn plot on Charlie Schletzbaum and soybean plot on Phil Halling can viewed after the meeting.