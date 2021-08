Home Depot (HD) reported the firm's second quarter financial performance on Tuesday morning. The firm posted EPS of $4.53, which beat Wall Street by a dime or so. Revenue generation also beat consensus view, at $41.12 billion. Though both numbers did better than what had been projected, the bottom line result was good for year over year growth of 12.7%, coming off of four consecutive quarters of 20% plus growth and Q1 growth of 86%. The top line print showed 8.1% growth, after four consecutive quarters of 23% plus growth. The base effect dished up by the trough of the pandemic slowdown appears to be over for Home Depot.