Lady Vols Volleyball picked No. 4 in SEC
On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference released its volleyball coaches poll and picked the Lady Vols to finish fourth in the conference. The defending national champion Kentucky Wildcats are the favorite in the conference and were selected to finish first by the coaches. Kentucky was followed by Florida and LSU who were picked to finish second and third, respectively, just ahead of the Lady Vols. In 2020 Tennessee was 2-0 versus LSU and 0-4 in two contests each against Kentucky and Florida.www.utdailybeacon.com
