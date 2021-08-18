Amazon fulfillment center bringing 500 jobs to Clarksville
Amazon officials announced Wednesday that the company will establish a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Amazon will create 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits at the new 1 million-square foot fulfillment center, where employees will pick, pack and ship larger customer items, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics.www.mainstreet-nashville.com
Comments / 0