MAYVILLE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Carrington Cardinals Girls Golf team competed at Mayville Golf Course on Wednesday, it was their second meet of the year. They finished in third place at Mayville, Kindred first and Fargo Oak Grove second. Kacie Rexin finished tied for second with 86, Lauren Skadberg finished eighth with 104 and Dawsyn Anderson finished ninth with 104. Aubry Neis shot 117 and Sage Patzer 121. Next up for Carrington will be Tuesday, Aug. 17th at Enderlin.