A growing number of people identify with more than one race in the U.S., which is becoming more racially diverse in general, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The white population remains the largest racial or ethic group in the country, at 57.8% of the population. But that group has decreased from 63.7% in the last decade, while the multiracial population has increased from 9 million people to 33.8 million in the last 10 years – a 276% increase.