4-Year-Old Survives Machete Attack, Others Tell Harrowing Stories of Jihadist Assault
08/18/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – 12-year-old Rejoice Moses was the first to see the attackers making their way to Kagoro community, Nigeria, during the early hours of Sunday, August 15th. The young girl told ICC that she had climbed up a hill that morning to use the restroom, when suddenly she looked into the distance and saw a group of men dressed in all black.www.persecution.org
