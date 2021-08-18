4-Year-Old Survives Machete Attack, Others Tell Harrowing Stories of Jihadist Assault

A woman in the United Kingdom was handed a three years jail term this week for stabbing a man between his eyes so hard that the knife penetrated his brain. The horrific assault left the man with a bleeding brain, and he had to have his one eye removed. The victim, who wasn't identified, was stabbed by Brittany Stone, 28, in July 2020, at the former's apartment in Chilwell, Nottingham. While drinking together at the flat, an argument broke out between the pair in the early hours of the morning, after which Stone allegedly followed him outside the residence and stabbed him viciously, Nottingham Post reported.