Orange County, FL

Influencer of the Week: Christine Andujar, Maxey Elementary School

By Amy Quesinberry
orangeobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Andujar, media clerk II at Maxey Elementary School, uses her positive influence to get students to love reading. She helps them set reading goals and creates silly, fun challenges to engage students in the Accelerated Reader program. Students know that she cares by the way she takes time to assist them with tech issues, listens to their stories and keeps their favorite books in rotation. She also serves as a substitute teacher, helps with lunch duty and translated for Spanish speakers.

