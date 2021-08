For months BlackBerry sat on a vulnerability in its software that put 200 million cars as well as systems at hospitals and factories at risk. “This does spur a new debate. Is there any circumstance where keeping such widespread vulnerabilities under wraps is beneficial?” said Setu Kulkarni, vice president, strategy at NTT Application Security. “After all, unlike physical adversarial threats, cyberthreats cannot be seen or contained by borders or treaties. In this case, the earlier the disclosure is, the earlier preventative measures can be rolled out.”