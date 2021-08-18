Cancel
Technology

Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

By Rajiv Bhatiya
srdtf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme Book Slim was launched in India on Wednesday, August 18 as the company’s first laptop model. The laptop features a 2K display and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The Realme Book Slim comes in two distinct colour options and is designed with narrow bezels to deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Additionally, Realme claims that the laptop is capable of handling games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The laptop sports latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.

NFLgsmarena.com

Realme Book Slim will be able to control a Realme phone with PC Connect

Realme's upcoming laptop will have a smartphone connect feature, similar to Huawei's Share or Microsoft's Your Phone that would let users control their smartphone from the PC and share files. The feature, called PC Connect, will likely work between the soon to be announced Realme Book and a list of...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Confirmed: Realme Book laptop to launch on August 18 in India

The Realme Book Slim is the company’s first laptop that promises to “check all the boxes”. It will make its global debut in India next week. The Realme Book laptop will be unveiled on August 18 at 12.30 pm — alongside the Realme GT series of smartphones. This will be a continuation of the brand’s 1+5+T AIoT product strategy with the phone being at the centre of the experience, followed by other connected devices.
Technologygsmarena.com

Realme Book (Slim) is launching in India on August 18 with metallic design

August 18 will be a big day for Realme since the company has three separate events in India, China, and Europe. The phone maker will introduce the GT Master series in India and Europe, and in China, it will unveil the Realme Book. Today, another revelation came from Realme's Indian branch, which announced that it will introduce the Realme Book (Slim) in its biggest market next Wednesday alongside the GT 5G and GT Master Edition.
Cell Phonessrdtf.org

Realme GT 5G launches in India to challenge the OnePlus 9

The flagship Realme GT 5G, which was launched in China in March, has finally made its way to the Indian market to take the fight to the best Android phones. Alongside the Realme GT 5G, the company has also launched the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book Slim in the country.
Computersgizmochina.com

Realme Book Slim confirmed to feature a 2K Screen and 11th Gen i5 CPU

Realme is slated to launch its first laptop in India and Europe on August 18th. Ahead of its launch, the device appeared in multiple leaks and a few certifications leaving us with some of its details. Now, Realme itself came online teasing key details about the upcoming Realme Book Slim laptop’s specifications.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launched in India

Alongside the Master Edition, the company also launched Realme GT in India today, and this one is a full-fledged flagship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SOC. Realme is calling it the “Flagship Killer” of 2021 as the price starts at ₹37,999. The phone initially launched in China in March, and after more than five months, it now launched in the Indian market. This is the reason why there isn’t the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus SOC in this phone.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Realme Book Slim laptop to have a Thunderbolt 4 support

The Realme Book Slim will mark the company’s entry into the laptop market next week. While it will be the star of the launch, most of its features are already known. Today we got another major revelation in the form of Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The Realme Book laptop will make...
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Realme GT Master Edition launched in India for ₹25,999

A month after its launch in the Chinese market, Realme GT Master Edition is now official in the Indian market. Realme didn’t bring the Master Explorer Edition to India, so all we get is the mid-range Master Edition featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SOC. This is the same SOC that powers the recently launched Motorola Edge 20, the first phone to launch with 778G in India. Moreover, it is a “Master Edition” phone which means one of the key highlights of this phone is its design.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Best-Designed Flagship Killer Realme GT Master Edition Series Launch Globally, Together With Realme's First Laptop Realme Book With 2K Display

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 100 million smartphones sold around the world, the fastest growing smartphone brand realme today announced it is expanding into the affordable high-end segment with the release of two new stunning smartphones to its GT series: the realme GT Master Edition and the realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Moreover, realme revealed that it was expanding into the laptop category for the first time with realme Book, a slim, 2K-display laptop forged in the brand's distinctive design. This marks an important step forward, as realme continues to power forward in building up its 1+5+T AIoT ecosystem with a richer suite of products than ever before.
Computerssrdtf.org

Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with the latest Intel Core H-series processor. The laptop comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and uses Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling design to keep thermals in check. It features a high refresh rate display that is ideal for gaming and has four-zone RGB lighting. Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS: X Ultra for a surround sound experience.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Realme introduces the new realme Book Windows laptop in India

Realme is a fast growing smartphone brand in India. Today, Realme entered the Windows laptop market with its new realme Book. The realme Book is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 8GB dual-channel LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD Storage. Realme claims that realme Book will deliver 11 hours battery life with support for fast charging that can charge 50% battery in 30 minutes. realMe Book also comes with a 2K display that supports 100% sRGB color gamut and 400 nits peak brightness. Windows 10 Home and Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student are pre-installed on this machine. Also, it comes with a sleek aluminum build is achieved through precision crafting for an effortlessly stylish exterior.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Realme launches its MacBook Air lookalike, the Realme Book

Realme announced its first laptop today, the Realme Book. Much like Realme's smartphones, the Realme Book aims to deliver high value for its price. Realme also announced the GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition smartphones. Realme officially announced its first laptop today, the Realme Book. Details about the...
Technologyonmsft.com

Realme debuts its maiden laptops in India, the realme Book (Slim)

Realme, the sub-brand of OPPO and a fast-growing smartphone brand, launched its maiden laptop in India, the realme Book (Slim). The realme Book (Slim) runs Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11 when the latter is available. It also comes preloaded with Microsoft Office 2019. The realme Book...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

As 11th-gen Intel Chromebooks hit their stride, more 12th-gen devices hit development

We’ve been quite enamored with the current crop of 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake Chromebooks lately, doting quite heavily on the new ASUS Flip CX5400 and CX9 even in our pre-review stages. With other devices like the fantastic HP Chromebook x360 14c, Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and the ASUS CX5500 impressing as well, you could say that the era of Tiger Lake Chromebooks has fully arrived. We expect quite a few more of these before the end of the year and as good as the initial crop has been, I could see it continuing to just get better from here.

