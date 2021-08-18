Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Realme Book Slim was launched in India on Wednesday, August 18 as the company’s first laptop model. The laptop features a 2K display and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The Realme Book Slim comes in two distinct colour options and is designed with narrow bezels to deliver a higher screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Additionally, Realme claims that the laptop is capable of handling games such as League of Legends, Overwatch, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The laptop sports latest connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4.srdtf.org
