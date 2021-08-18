Realme Book Slim With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 100 million smartphones sold around the world, the fastest growing smartphone brand realme today announced it is expanding into the affordable high-end segment with the release of two new stunning smartphones to its GT series: the realme GT Master Edition and the realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Moreover, realme revealed that it was expanding into the laptop category for the first time with realme Book, a slim, 2K-display laptop forged in the brand's distinctive design. This marks an important step forward, as realme continues to power forward in building up its 1+5+T AIoT ecosystem with a richer suite of products than ever before.