Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon

By Rajiv Bhatiya
srdtf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorola Edge 20 Pro India launch has now been confirmed. The smartphone was launched globally in late July, and later as Motorola Edge S Pro in China. The India launch for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by a tweet from the company’s India Head. The global variant of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.

Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications revealed

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be launching later this month, the handset will be made official on the 17th of August. The handset is launching in India with Flipkart and now some of its specifications have been revealed ahead of the official launch. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will...
Technology

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to launch today: Check expected specs, price and more

Aug. 17—Motorola will be launching its Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India today. The devices are all set to go official at 12 noon. Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the devices have leaked. Moreover, the expected prices have also surfaced online. While the European version of the Edge 20 series comprises of the Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the company is said to unveil just the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India.
Cell Phones

Unisoc partners with Realme, Motorola, and Micromax in India

Last month, Micromax launched the IN 2B entry-level smartphone with Unisoc’s T610 chipset offering decent specs in budget. It is the first smartphone to launch with this chipset in India, but now Unisoc’s Executive Vice President has revealed(to Gizbot) that more phones with T610 technology will enter India. Eric Zhou,...
Cell Phones

Rumor | Motorola is about to launch a new phone called the Moto G Pure

Some new tips suggest that Motorola will launch a new Moto G-series phone with an interesting name soon. The unusual moniker has reportedly appeared in new regulatory material filed by the OEM with several official groups. These leaks also hint that it will be available in several markets, the US and Canada included.
Technology

Logitech G Pro Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse Launched in India

Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse is now available for purchase in India. The gaming mouse, as the name suggests, is an upgraded version of the Logitech G Pro wired mouse and comes with ambidextrous shape. It is a lightweight wireless mouse that is powered by the company’s Hero 25K sensor that offers advanced accuracy. It also consumes 10 times less power than a standard PMW3366 sensor, giving Logitech G Pro Wireless a better battery life, as per the company.
Cell Phones

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime to be unveiled on September 3 with 'Superstar' hardware

Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi 10 Prime, its latest Redmi smartphone for India. The Redmi 10 Prime will arrive on September 3, although it is unclear if Xiaomi plans to release the device globally at some stage. We would be surprised if the company announces the Redmi 10 Prime at its next global launch event though, scheduled for September 15. Instead, Xiaomi is expected to utilise this event for the Pad 5 and 11T series.
Cell Phones

The 2021 Motorola Edge offers a 144Hz display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G for $699

According to analysts, Motorola is doing pretty well in the United States. The brand’s success can be attributed to their strong lineup of affordable budget and mid-range 5G phones, which make up most of their smartphone portfolio. Motorola doesn’t really compete at the premium smartphone tier where Samsung and Apple dominate, but they’ve started to release a few phones right below that tier. Last year marked Motorola’s return to flagship smartphones with the first-gen Edge series, and today, the company has unveiled a follow-up for the U.S. market: the Motorola Edge (2021).
Cell Phones

Redmi Note 10S Starlight Purple Variant Launch Expected in India Soon

Redmi Note 10S could be soon getting a new Starlight Purple colour variant in India. Xiaomi has shared new teasers via Redmi India’s official Twitter account that hint at it. The Starlight Purple colour variant was first added to the Redmi Note 10 lineup in Malaysia last month. It was launched in the country in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is also speculated to be the case with its India launch. The Redmi Note 10S was launched in India in May and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.
Cell Phones
Android Police

Hands-on: Motorola's new and aspirationally priced Edge invites us all to dream big

Motorola announced a trio of Edge 20 phones for international markets a few weeks back, and it promised one Edge phone would come to the US soon. Well, here it is. The US will get a phone known simply as the Motorola Edge. This device has the most in common with the middle child in the Edge 20 family, but it has a few tweaks for the US. However, this is not a flagship phone on par with the Edge+ from 2020. The $700 Edge sports a Snapdragon 778G, and a 1080p LCD that doesn't curve like last year's OLED Edge phones. However, it does have a big 5000mAh battery and a 108MP camera, and it's $200 off if you order soon.
Cell Phones

New Motorola Edge coming to North America, priced at just $500

The 2021 iteration of the Motorola Edge has been announced for the US and Canada. It includes a 6.8-inch display, a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Pre-sales begin on August 23, and for a limited time, it will be priced at just $499.99. Motorola will soon be launching...
Cell Phones

Moto E-Series Smartphone Renders Allegedly Appear Online

Renders of an unnamed Motorola smartphone have surfaced online. These renders were shared by a tipster through a tweet, but it doesn’t mention the moniker of the smartphone. Going by the design of the Motorola smartphone, it can be speculated to be a part of the Moto E series. Motorola is reportedly working on developing a few new smartphones such as Moto E20 and Moto E40. Recently, the design and key specifications of the upcoming Moto G50 5G (codenamed Saipan) were also leaked.
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs leaked, to launch in India soon

In September last year, Samsung launched its Galaxy M51 smartphone in the Indian market, and the phone was praised a lot for its incredible display, a humongous 7000mAh battery, and a great set of cameras. It even featured a Snapdragon 730G SOC instead of any Exynos chipset. Well, now, Samsung is all set to upgrade that phone with the Galaxy M52 5G. As the name shows, this time, it would be a 5G phone, something the last year’s M51 wasn’t.
Cell Phones

New Motorola Edge loses the curved display, adds a 144Hz refresh rate

Motorola is revealing the new Motorola Edge for 2021 Thursday, updating its higher-end phone as part of an in-person event at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Edge (not to be confused with the U2 guy, of course) will cost $700 in the US, a price that roughly converts to £515 or AU$975. For that sum, Motorola is including impressive upgrades to the phone's display and camera, while simplifying its line to just the Edge, as opposed to last year's Edge and Edge Plus.
Computers

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Laptop Launched in India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition laptop has been launched in India and it comes with an ROG Remix Sampler. Asus has collaborated with celebrated musical artist Alan Walker to blend together technology and music. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. It comes with a QHD display with high refresh rate and has a unique stylish design with the AniMe Matrix LED array on the lid.
Cell Phones

Motorola Edge 2021 officially announced, more details here

Motorola has officially announced the new Motorola Edge 2021. It’s another higher mid-range smartphone that offers decent mobile performance, thanks to the premium specs. The Edge series has been around for some time and the 2021 version has been upgraded with the latest features and technologies. It is one of the Lenovo-owned brand’s biggest launches for this year at $699 with a large 6.8-inch 144Hz display plus a powerful 108MP main camera. The price may be a bit expensive but on its initial release, Motorola is slashing off $200.
Technology

Vivo X70 Series May Launch Alongside Tablets, Smartwatches, Foldable Phone

Vivo X70 series is tipped to come alongside the company’s tablets and smartwatches. Alongside its regular devices, Vivo is said to have plans to launch its foldable phone and a laptop. The Vivo X70 series is also seen to have reached China’s regulator Compulsory Certification of China (3C), as Vivo X70 Pro+ purportedly received its certification. The new lineup, speculated to succeed the existing Vivo X60 phones, is rumoured to have three new models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

