Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon

Motorola announced a trio of Edge 20 phones for international markets a few weeks back, and it promised one Edge phone would come to the US soon. Well, here it is. The US will get a phone known simply as the Motorola Edge. This device has the most in common with the middle child in the Edge 20 family, but it has a few tweaks for the US. However, this is not a flagship phone on par with the Edge+ from 2020. The $700 Edge sports a Snapdragon 778G, and a 1080p LCD that doesn't curve like last year's OLED Edge phones. However, it does have a big 5000mAh battery and a 108MP camera, and it's $200 off if you order soon.