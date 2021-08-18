Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch has now been confirmed. The smartphone was launched globally in late July, and later as Motorola Edge S Pro in China. The India launch for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro was confirmed by a tweet from the company’s India Head. The global variant of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM.srdtf.org
