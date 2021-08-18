Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor
Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with the latest Intel Core H-series processor. The laptop comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and uses Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling design to keep thermals in check. It features a high refresh rate display that is ideal for gaming and has four-zone RGB lighting. Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS: X Ultra for a surround sound experience.srdtf.org
