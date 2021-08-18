Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer Predator Helios 300 Refreshed With Intel Core H-Series Processor

By Rajiv Bhatiya
srdtf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been refreshed in India with the latest Intel Core H-series processor. The laptop comes with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and uses Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling design to keep thermals in check. It features a high refresh rate display that is ideal for gaming and has four-zone RGB lighting. Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and DTS: X Ultra for a surround sound experience.

srdtf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Acer Predator Helios#Intel Core H Series#Dts#Rs#Acer Online Store#Flipkart#Acer Exclusive#Xbox Game Pass#Emi#Hdfc#Icici#Axis Bank#Qhd#Overdrive#Dci#Generation Intel Core#Tb#Bluetooth V5 1#Hdmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
Computerswccftech.com

HP ProDesk 600 G3 Desktop Computer Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer Only For This Week

Work from home has become a norm for many companies. Even as we are slowly learning to deal with the pandemic, many companies are permanently opting for the Work From Home mode. If you are trying to set up a home office and want a good quality desktop computer, then we have a great deal for you. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the HP ProDesk 600 G3 Desktop Computer. The offer expires in a week, so get it right away.
Electronicssrdtf.org

Realme Book Slim to Have Thunderbolt 4, May Get Intel Core i3 Model

Realme Book Slim launch in India is around the corner and the company has shared details about its physical connectivity options. While the ports were already revealed through past images, the latest teaser suggests there could be a cheaper Intel Core i3-powered Realme Book Slim, besides the port details. Additionally, Realme Book —expected to be the name for the Chinese version of Realme Book Slim, has been confirmed to be powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Samsung's New 5nm Wearable Processor to Power Galaxy Watch4 Series

Samsung Electronics recently announced its new wearable processor, the Exynos W920 which is set to power the upcoming Galaxy Watch4 series as well as future Samsung wearables to come. The new processor integrates an LTE modem and is the first in the industry to be built with an advanced 5-nanometer...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Alder Lake-P and M Processor Power Limits Listed

With the arrival of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors codenamed Alder Lake, we expect to see lots of new technologies crammed into one package. Today, according to a Coreboot patch (via Coelacanth’s Dream), we see some first-hand information about different power states and Power Limit 4 (PL4) levels of the upcoming Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P designs.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

New AWS EC2 M6i instances are powered by the latest Intel Xeon processors

Intel has announced that AWS customers can now access the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors via the cloud computing giant's Amazon EC2 M6i instances. The latest Intel-powered Amazon EC2 instances are optimized for high-performance, general-purpose compute and provide customers with increased flexibility when running their Intel infrastructure in AWS' cloud.
ElectronicsThomasNet Industrial News Room

New ANS-9 Series Network Security Appliances Feature Upgraded Intel Denverton Refresh Processor SoC

ANS-9142/41 model features Intel Atom™ C3436L(4C)/C3338R(2C) processor. ANS-9A44F/42F model available with 2x DDR4 2400MHz SO-DIMM, eMMC 16GB and onboard TPM 2.0. Optimized to run SD-WAN, next generation firewall, broadband bonding and network routers. Original Press Release:. Portwell Upgrades Its Family of ANS Compact Desktop Network Security Appliances for SD-WAN Network...
ComputersPosted by
TechSpot

Intel Core i5-11400H Review: Mainstream Ryzen Challenger

The Core i5-11400H mobile CPU comes as a direct competitor to AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H, which means it's used across many mainstream, affordable laptops usually offered as the entry-level option in many popular laptop series. If you don’t want to grab a Core i7-11800H, which we’ve already reviewed, then what is the Core i5-11400H bringing to the H-series CPU segment?
Computersroboticstomorrow.com

VadaTech Announces a 3U VPX Intel E-2176M Xeon Processor

VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, announces the VPX760. The VPX760 is a VITA 46 processor module for general purpose processing in demanding applications. Henderson, NV - August 19, 2021 - VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Intel's next-gen processor works similiarly to Arm's big.Little configuration

Intel has unveiled its 12th generation CPU architecture, to be available this fall. Called Alder Lake, it’s a hybrid architecture, bringing performance and efficiency cores on one chip. Intel also revealed Thread Director, a hardware solution for splitting the workload between cores, which will work best on Windows 11. Intel...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

HP is refreshing the awesome Chromebook c1030 with 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake

It’s no secret that one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now is the somewhat-expensive HP Chromebook c1030. Launched first as an enterprise-focused device and followed up as the consumer-facing Chromebook x360 13c, this device is one of the best-built Chromebooks we’ve ever laid hands on. From the all-aluminum frame to the 3:2 display to the thin design, this is one of the few Chromebooks that reaches for that vaunted Google-made level of craftsmanship. It’s even been on sale on a regular basis and is a few hundred dollars off right now over at Best Buy if you are interested.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Core vs Xeon: Which Intel CPU should professionals use?

Since the launch of the Xeon brand in the late 1990’s, Intel has touted that family of processors as the optimal choice for most professional applications, be it in mobile workstations, in traditional workstation PCs or video editing PCs. But over the years, the advantages of Xeon have been eroded...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bit-Rauschen, the processor podcast: Inexpensive graphics cards, soon also from Intel

The bi-weekly processor podcast from c’t is available …. Turbulence has been raging on the graphics card market for around a year: attractive cards from Nvidia and AMD appeared in autumn 2020, namely the GeForce 3000 RTX and Radeon 6000 series. But the boom in crypto currencies drove prices through the roof. The situation is gradually returning to normal and if Intel finally manages to deliver its “Arc” cards in 2022, the competition could really get going.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New details about Intel Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P processors emerge

Coelacanth's Dream has discovered a recent Coreboot update that contains some new details about Intel's Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P platforms. While the Coreboot update applies to Google's Chrome OS platform, the details also apply to other Alder Lake supported platforms. The update describes that Intel has separated its Alder...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD Zen 4: Epyc processors with 96 CPU cores and AVX-512

AVX-512 Although transistors in the 5-nm process are around 45 percent smaller than with the previously used 7-nm technology, the compute chips should remain almost as large as those of the current Zen 3 generation with a good 72 mm². According to the leak, AMD is not increasing the number of CPU cores per die, but is broadening the pipelines, including by supporting AVX-512 instructions. Larger caches are also conceivable. So far, the same CPU chips have been used for server (Epyc) and desktop processors (Ryzen).
Computersknowtechie.com

The 5 best ASUS gaming laptops of 2021

If you are a massive admirer of ASUS laptops and are in search of the best ASUS gaming laptops, you are in the right place. We have taken weeks of search and reviews and came up with a list that might be very helpful for you in making the right choice.
Computersthinkcomputers.org

Intel Core i9-12900K Appears In BaseMark Benchmark Database

Intel’s alleged Alder Lake CPU Core i9-12900K has been spotted in the BaseMark database with 12 cores and a clock speed of 3200 MHz. As per previous leaks, the processor will have 16 cores and 24 threads. The core count comprises 8 high-performance (big) and 8 high-efficiency (small) cores. The incorrect core count appearing in the software is due to the software dividing the thread count (24) by two, or someone is probably sharing incorrect data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy