Google confirms it’s the end of the road for Android Auto on phone screens

By Rajiv Bhatiya
srdtf.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of years ago, Google announced an all-new experience for drivers seeking to use their phones hands-free without endangering others. Dubbed “Assistant Driving Mode,” it was intended to replace Android Auto’s dated display — until suddenly, it wasn’t. Instead, Google developed a shortcut for Android 10 devices, designed to keep the old Auto interface alive and well while work continued on Assistant Driving Mode. With the newer app slowly arriving throughout various regions worldwide, the old UI is on its way out.

Comments / 0

