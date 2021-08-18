Cancel
Illinois State

State of Illinois Opens Application for the Back to Business (B2B) Assistance Program

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently issued the following announcement. On August 18, 2021, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will join Community Navigator, Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation (GAGDC), Chamber 57 and Village of Matteson officials to announce the official opening of the $250 Million Back to Business Grant Program application portal, followed by a program overview and application drive to support the continued recovery of small businesses across Illinois.

