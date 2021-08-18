Rick’s Picks, Aug. 18

It amazes me how much the fishing outlook can change with a weather front coming in and cooler temperatures for the next few days. Walleye, wiper and white bass activity seems to be gaining a bit of momentum at Lake Maloney during the dawn and dusk hours. Live baits seem to be best at the inlet. Most of the walleye catch appears to be in the southern half of the lake this week. Check out the area around where Two Tree Island used to be. Trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 8 to 10 feet of water has been successful. Keep an eye on the outlet area at sunset — wipers are providing some action. Catfish are biting on cut baits in western bays of the lake.