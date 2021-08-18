Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutherland, NE

Rick’s Picks, Aug. 18

By Rick Windham Outdoor columnist
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt amazes me how much the fishing outlook can change with a weather front coming in and cooler temperatures for the next few days. Walleye, wiper and white bass activity seems to be gaining a bit of momentum at Lake Maloney during the dawn and dusk hours. Live baits seem to be best at the inlet. Most of the walleye catch appears to be in the southern half of the lake this week. Check out the area around where Two Tree Island used to be. Trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in 8 to 10 feet of water has been successful. Keep an eye on the outlet area at sunset — wipers are providing some action. Catfish are biting on cut baits in western bays of the lake.

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lemoyne, NE
City
Sutherland, NE
City
Brule, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Fishing Line#Rick S Picks#Catfishing#Big Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy