Earnings Season Review: Where Are Markets Heading?

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.