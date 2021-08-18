Earnings Season Review: Where Are Markets Heading?
Earnings season nears its close this week with large retailers Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Lowe’s (LOW), and Home Depot (HD) wrapping up quarterly reports. This quarter was expected to see earnings per share (EPS) grow 59.8% year-over-year, the largest such increase since 2010 according to Bloomberg estimates. All signs point to growth exceeding that 59.8% number as Refinitiv upped its estimates to 76% year-over-year growth midway through the season. These numbers are great, but context is still needed going forward before investors start to think about where the market is likely heading in near future.www.investorsobserver.com
