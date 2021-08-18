Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Earnings Season Review: Where Are Markets Heading?

investorsobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarnings season nears its close this week with large retailers Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Lowe’s (LOW), and Home Depot (HD) wrapping up quarterly reports. This quarter was expected to see earnings per share (EPS) grow 59.8% year-over-year, the largest such increase since 2010 according to Bloomberg estimates. All signs point to growth exceeding that 59.8% number as Refinitiv upped its estimates to 76% year-over-year growth midway through the season. These numbers are great, but context is still needed going forward before investors start to think about where the market is likely heading in near future.

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Unemployment Rates#Inflation#Target#Home Depot#Bloomberg#Refinitiv#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- The main event in the coming week is the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium, with investors hoping for indications on when the Fed will begin tapering the monetary stimulus that has powered stocks to record highs. The economic calendar also features a string of economic data, including updates on home sales, durable goods and personal income and spending. Equity markets could be looking at a choppy week after last weeks Fed minutes rattled investors. Earnings will continue with Best Buy , Dell and HP among the companies reporting and in the euro zone PMI data will give some fresh insights into how the economy is performing. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS- Lead bookrunner JPM begins bearish on Robinhood

Aug 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. LEAD BOOKRUNNER JPM BEGINS BEARISH ON ROBINHOOD (1412. EDT/1812 GMT) J.P. Morgan, one of the lead underwriters in Robinhood. Markets' IPO, slapped an...
Stocksinvesting.com

Think the Market Is Headed for a Crash? Then Consider Buying These 5 Defensive Stocks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.
BusinessZacks.com

Is Fed Preparing for QE Taper? ETFs to Buy

Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting, released on Aug 18, hinted at the inclination to start tapering asset purchases before the end of the year. However, this does not mean any likelihood of the interest rate hikes. The minutes also noted that “some” members chose to wait until early in 2022 to begin QE tapering, as quoted on a CNBC article. The minutes indicated that the economy had touched its inflation target and was “close to being satisfied” with the development on job growth.
Marketsinvestorsobserver.com

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Down 4.00% in Premarket Trading

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) is down Tuesday morning, with the stock declining -4.00% in pre-market trading to 23.3. SAVE's short-term technical score of 54 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 54% of stocks on the market. In the Airlines industry, which ranks 72 out of 146 industries, Spirit Airlines Incorporated ranks higher than 63% of stocks. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has fallen 7.93% over the past month, closing at $27.00 on July 20. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $24.73 and as high as $29.02. SAVE has an average analyst recommendation of Buy. The company has an average price target of $40.45.
StocksStreet.Com

Where's the Reset Button on This Market?

Someone I know cited a statistic on Monday that I would like to share with you. He stated that while the major indexes had closed at or near their highs of the day, there were 1,581 stocks that had closed up from their opening print, while 2,288 had closed down. The thought was that the indexes closed up from their opening print, yet the majority of stocks were down from that point.
Financial ReportsParadise Post

Mootz: A roaring start to earnings season

Corporate earnings season has begun, and the results are turning heads on Wall Street. Of the 120 companies in the S&P 500 index that reported numbers as of Friday, July 23, 89% of them beat the Street’s earnings-per-share estimates by an average of nearly 21%. The robust results are leading...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Markets Rise Ahead of Jackson Hole Fed Meeting

Markets started the week on a positive note as the S&P 500 rose 0.85% and the NASDAQ gained 1.55% Monday. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet virtually later this week for the traditional Jackson Hole conference, with Fed chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Another large batch of economic data is set to be released this week with new home sales, initial unemployment claims, personal income and spending, and PCE prices set to come out.
Financial Reportsinvestorsobserver.com

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers before the market open on August 27. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the stock is up 30.6% on the year. Technical Analysis. BIG...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole

Gold recaptures its status as a safe haven. XAU/USD is likely to continue to move sideways between clearly defined technical levels. Investors’ focus shifts to Chairman Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. Despite the broad-based USD strength, gold managed to stay resilient throughout the week with the risk-averse market environment...
Financial Reportsinvestorsobserver.com

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers after the market close on August 25. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.14, and the stock is up 15.1% on the year. Technical Analysis. CRM was...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Rise In Defensive Thursday Session

Consumer stocks continued to diverge this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.9% late in Thursday trading while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.5%. In company news, Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was ending narrowly lower Thursday after the chicken and pork...
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Recaptures Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again as we closed at the very highs of the trading session. More importantly, we have recaptured a trendline that had previously been so important, and now it looks as if we are going to print the all-time highs rather soon.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Asian markets head lower

As it diverged from New York’s lead, the bottom fishing across Asia we saw yesterday has vanished today, with most of Asia in the red. President Xi’s wealth redistribution remarks and a taper-heavy FOMC minutes combining to push regional markets lower today. Xi outlined thoughts on what is described as “common prosperity”.
Retailinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble Ahead of Retail Sales Data

US stock futures headed south Tuesday as traders anticipate the release of key retail sales data and digested quarterly earnings from retailers Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.6%, S&P futures declined 0.4%, and Nasdaq futures were down 0.4%. Oil prices fell, with global...

Comments / 0

Community Policy