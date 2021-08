While you and I were busy living our lives, doing our work, enjoying family and friends and also fighting COVID, North Carolina was changing. Not so fast that most of us could tell, but definitive and measurable change just the same. We saw proof of our changing state recently when the US Census Bureau released the results of the 2020 census. The cliff note summary is that we are older, browner and more urban than in either 2010 or 2000.