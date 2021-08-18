Cancel
Soccer

Season Preview: Lehigh Hopes Focus on Reliability Leads To High Performance

lehighsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lehigh women's soccer team is looking for that little something extra. Three seasons removed from a berth in the Patriot League championship game, the Mountain Hawks have walked a fine line over the last two seasons. One play, one moment, one goal has been the difference between positive and negative results and over the last two seasons the Mountain Hawks have found themselves short of meeting their postseason aspirations by the slimmest of margins.

