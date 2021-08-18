Cancel
Reminiscence - Review

By Thecurvycritic
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReminiscence hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 20. What would you do for just one more chance to play fetch with your furry best friend, grab that baby scent from your now all-too-adult child, or wrap your arms around a lost loved one? Lisa Joy imagines a world where there’s a machine that could enable you to relive all those memories in her feature directorial debut Reminiscence, a film noir-inspired, mind-bending thriller that reminds us that the past doesn’t haunt us -- we haunt the ghosts of our past.

in.ign.com

MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hugh Jackman's Reminiscence Reviews Are Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Sci-Fi Movie

Who else is ready to see Hugh Jackman back on our screens? He next stars in the science fiction thriller Reminiscence as Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae. A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a conspiracy. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Mae (marking a reunion of the two actors from The Greatest Showman), and the film also features Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu. Lisa Joy, co-creator and showrunner of Westworld, directed the thriller in her feature film directorial debut, and considered Jackman’s casting essential.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

‘Reminiscence’ review: Sci-fi noir a rumination on living in the past

In our current movie landscape, which churns with remakes, sequels and seemingly endless comic book characters, it’s notable (and laudable) when a new release takes a big, bold, and yes, original swing. Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence” is one such big swing. Joy, one of brains behind “Westworld,” makes her feature directorial debut with her the Black List-approved script for “Reminiscence,” a dystopian detective story in which the private investigator gumshoes his way through memory to solve the mystery.
Miami, MOKansas City Star

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton can’t save this empty trip into the past — by way of a flooded Miami

In “Reminiscence,” opening in theaters Friday and on couches parked in front of HBO Max, there’s water, water everywhere. Miami resembles a soggy, reluctant Venice. Writer-director Lisa Joy, a “Westworld” creative alum, imagines a globally warmed dystopian near-future, with most of the world’s great cities half-sunken, reeling from armed conflict, the political desire for a return to internment camps and murmurs of revolution against the land barons who own what’s left of the high-rise dwellings. Welcome to Florida!
MoviesDeadline

‘Reminiscence’ Review: Hugh Jackman Confronts His Memories In Stylish Mishmash Of Genres & Themes

Making her feature writing-directing debut with Reminiscence, Lisa Joy proves she comes from the Nolan school of filmmaking, challenging audiences with complex themes that play with our heads and points of time. It shouldn’t be a surprise since her husband and creative partner on the hit TV series Westworld is Jonah Nolan, and her brother-in-law is Christopher Nolan. Give her props for igniting her own passion for the film noir genre and finding a way to wrap it all up in a romantic sci-fi concept that examines the meaning and worth of our memories.
MoviesPosted by
The Blade

Review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies.The planet’s imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.In Lisa Joy’s “Reminiscence,” which debuts in theaters and...
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: Past, future collide in visionary but dull 'Reminiscence'

Part "Inception," part "Minority Report" and part "Strange Days," with a handful of other signposts baked in for good measure, "Reminiscence" is never more than the sum of its influences. In her feature film debut, writer-director Lisa Joy, a co-creator on HBO's "Westworld," creates a convincing post-global warming world where...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Reminiscence’: Lisa Joy’s Nostalgic, Noir-Inspired Gem Is Packed With Intellectual & Emotional Thrills [Review]

Nostalgia is a lie, but it’s true that they don’t make studio movies quite like they used to. It’s a common lament that non-IP influenced, original screenplays, and movies with smart-thinking, sexy lead adults aren’t as supported by the major studios as they once were. Enter “Reminiscence,” with its unabashed old soul and classic appetite for what makes a great Hollywood tale. It’s all about gorgeous movie stars intertwined, mysteries that throw characters into emotional labyrinths, and rich, practical production design that makes a Hollywood set a not-too-fantastical reflection of the real world. The film is a gem, really, with noir-inspired cynicism that’s almost too pure for the era of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” but it’s nonetheless packed with intellectual and emotional thrills from debut writer/director Lisa Joy.
MoviesComicBook

Reminiscence Review: A Potentially Thrilling Noir Bogged Down by Ambition

After spending several years bringing HBO's Westworld to life (alongside husband Jonathan Nolan), Lisa Joy is finally making her foray into feature films with Reminiscence. Much like Westworld, Reminiscence takes place in a not-too-distant future and its mysterious story revolves around our attachment to dangerous technology. Unlike Joy's Emmy-winning series, however, Reminiscence doesn't do much to hook you in. It's a beautifully designed noir with some great performances and an absolutely stellar premise, but the films fails to do much with any of it, resulting in a muddled mystery that leaves you asking, "Is that it?"
MoviesArkansas Online

'Reminiscence': A half-baked, forgettable mystery

Outside of the usual slate of Marvel films, most sci-fi fans are probably waiting for the massive blockbuster remake that is "Dune." To tide them over, some might check out "Reminiscence," lured in by a mysterious trailer about memories and the star power of Hugh Jackman. But what awaits audiences...
MoviesCNET

Reminiscence review: Inception meets Chinatown in entertaining near-future noir

They don't make 'em like this any more. Not only is Reminiscence a meticulous recreation of old school film noir thrillers, it's also the kind of midsized original story that's been edged out of multiplexes by sequels and franchises in recent years. It's fitting, then, that Reminiscence is also a story about memories, reminding you of times gone by while serving up an entertaining slice of star-powered sci-fi.
Movies1051thebounce.com

REVIEW! – Reminiscence SPOILER FREE!!!

Luis “Speedy Jr” Gonzalez got to check out REMINISCENCE starring Hugh Jackman, out in theaters and HBO Max August 20th and he gives you his spoiler free review!. Please give us a like, comment or share if you like the show! Follow us on Instagram @geekculturecongress or like our Facebook page and subscribe to us on YouTube!
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Reminiscence showcases the bold and original creativity of filmmaker Lisa Joy

Adopting a futuristic setting and applying a noir mentality to its narrative, Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy shows bold, original footing in her debut as a feature filmmaker. She may not always stick the landing, but it’s hard to deny her talent and evident vision with Reminiscence, a mystery thriller at its base that incorporates romance and the occasional action set-piece to keep itself afloat.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Reminiscence Review: Hard-Boiled Sci-Fi Noir Carries the Right Mix of Nostalgia

Despite being an amalgamation of virtually every elevated science-fiction movie of the past four decades—Strange Days, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Minority Report, Until the End of the World, both Blade Runners—the new film Reminiscence feels relatively lacking in self-importance. While prestige television (the film is directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy) and A24 movies have seemingly accommodated us to seeing all genre now as capital-A allegory––the kind of work to inspire “it’s about” tweets or Letterboxd reviews––Reminiscence sticks to its narrow aims, never overwhelmed by a need to pander too hard to the New Yorker’s TV-recap culture. If certainly heavy-handed in its political allusions, one still gets the feeling its creatives ultimately just wanted to do their little ’90s throwback hard-boiled sci-fi noir. This is perhaps why it’s been dumped in late August and feels a bit like a disposable piece of “content” only contractually given a theatrical release. Yet maybe this is a good thing—the fate assigned to any mainstream movie that has a relative human touch.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Reminiscence review: A disappointing climate crisis dystopia that’s little more than film noir pastiche

Dir: Lisa Joy. Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis. Cert 12A, 116 minsThe look of modern, high-concept sci-fi owes much to the creative (and personal) triumvirate of Christopher Nolan, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Joy created HBO’s sleek, steel-toothed remake of Westworld alongside her husband Jonathan. His brother, Christopher, is responsible for the reality-bending blockbusters Inception and Tenet. There’s a mutual language here – of pristine cities and landscapes that feel so tangible as a predicted future that it’s uncanny, like we’ve been given a glimpse of something that we shouldn’t have. These are places, too,...
Miami, FLsolzyatthemovies.com

Reminiscence Seeks Nostalgia Because Miami

Reminiscence is a futuristic noir set in a flooded Miami years down the road so let the fact alone serve as a warning because Miami. There may not be any cocaine cowboys in this film but Miami is starting to get the brunt of the damage on screen. Miami’s future is bleak whether it’s an alien attack or a vanishing coastline. It’s a nice break for the likes of Chicago and San Francisco after suffering damages in Transformers, Rampage, Pacific Rim, and Godzilla. I guess what I’m trying to say is that this film serves as a warning for what happens if we ignore the signs. Lisa Joy’s screenplay depicts a really bleak future–one that sees a war breakout and Americans getting placed in internment camps. This isn’t the America I know. Of course, the poor get poorer while the rich get increasingly richer.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Atlantic

Why Is Hugh Jackman Still Underappreciated?

Hugh Jackman has spent a surprising amount of his career floating in water tanks. In Reminiscence, the new sci-fi noir thriller on HBO Max from writer and director Lisa Joy, the actor plays Nick Bannister, a former soldier turned private investigator of the mind, probing people’s memories while they’re submerged in a big, futuristic bath. The twist is that Bannister is addicted to revisiting his own past, taking frequent dunks to plumb the details of a romance he had with a missing woman named Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson). It’s a clever tale, anchored by Jackman doing reliable work as an antihero haunted by his sins.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Reminiscence review: Lisa Joy’s Westworld followup lays out another awful future

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.

