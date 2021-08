WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome H. Powell, Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York John C. Williams, and Acting Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Behnam released a letter to nonfinancial corporate stakeholders following a discussion of the experiences and concerns of nonfinancial corporations as they prepare to transition from U.S. dollar (USD) LIBOR.