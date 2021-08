The implementation of the Brazilian CBDC is still under debate but has the potential to be a game-changer for the Brazilian payments and financial markets. The Central Bank of Brazil (“BCB”) has been closely participating, studying and monitoring international efforts and discussions regarding the implementation of Central Bank Digital Currencies (“CBDC”) across different jurisdictions and regulatory bodies over the last years and is advancing significantly towards its implementation in Brazil since the creation of a multidisciplinary study group, in August 2020, to analyse its risks, advantages, and potential impacts on the Brazilian economy.