The years are piling up, but the aspirations remain at Clinton High School, where Corey Fountain and staff are turning the tables on a forgettable decade. The Red Devils have won eight state championships, the first in 1939 and the most recent in 2009, and last year they fought COVID-19 to a 3-3 draw and Region 3-3A to a 2-3 miss of playoff eligibility. Clinton hasn’t had a winning season since 2010.