Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

What Is Cyber Command’s Role in Combating Ransomware?

By Erica D. Borghard
lawfareblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent spate of ransomware attacks in the United States, including against critical infrastructure in the case of the Colonial Pipeline attack, raises questions about U.S. Cyber Command’s role in responding to this type of malicious behavior. The crux of the issue is how to define an appropriate mission—if any at all—for employing military authorities, capabilities and resources against ransomware gangs, which are typically criminal organizations rather than nation-state adversaries. It’s an issue that will only take on increased relevance, and one for which many key questions remain unanswered.

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Defense Department#Is Cyber Command#The Colonial Pipeline#U S Cyber Command#Cyber Command#Russian#Cybersecurity#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

FBI: OnePercent Group Ransomware targeted US orgs since Nov 2020

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has shared info about a threat actor known as OnePercent Group that has been actively targeting US organizations in ransomware attacks since at least November 2020. The US federal law enforcement agency shared indicators of compromise, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP), and mitigation measures...
Public SafetyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Report Links Ransomware Attacks to the Russian Government

Russian intelligence officers collaborated with ransomware criminals in a bid to breach US government organizations, a new report from cybersecurity firm Analyst1 claims. The report states that two specific Russian intelligence bureaus, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), colluded with individuals from "multiple cybercriminal organizations" to develop and utilize custom malware targeted at compromising the software of US government agencies as well as that of government-affiliated firms.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

The Role of Cryptocurrency in Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware attacks are on the rise and have recently been front page news with attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, JBS Food and Kaseya. This ever-evolving malware can encrypt your files and block access to them. Previous ransomware attacks stole or accessed data and held that hostage while demanding a ransom and threatening to leak or sell the data.
Politicsbiztechmagazine.com

Black Hat 2021: What Is the Federal Government’s Role in Cybersecurity?

During a conference focused on the ever-present cyberthreats swirling in the world around us, one question was pervasive throughout and found its way to the center of two keynote sessions on the closing day of Black Hat 2021: Where does the federal government fit in?. Ransomware attacks have become more...
Militarydefense.gov

Japan's State Minister of Defense Visits U.S. Cyber Command

Yasuhide Nakayama, Japan's state minister of defense, visited U.S. Cyber Command at Ft. Meade, Maryland on Monday to meet with senior leaders. Minister Nakayama met with Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Cybercom commander. They discussed strategic security challenges in cyberspace and bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Japan. Nakasone also briefed Nakayama on the roles, missions and capabilities of Cybercom.
Public Safetyhngn.com

Cyberattack: US State Department and Other Government Agencies Compromise

The U.S. State Department was recently targeted by a cyber assault, and the Department of Defense Cyber Command issued warnings about a potential catastrophic compromise. In a recently published article in Yahoo News, the breach is thought to have happened a few weeks ago. According to the reporter's Twitter thread, it is unclear when it was initially found. The scope of the intrusion and whether or not activities are still in danger is likewise unknown.
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Interview: Thinking Outside the Box to Combat Ransomware

Ransomware attacks have exploded since the start of COVID-19, and 2021 has seen a plethora of high-profile incidents, embedding the issue into the consciousness of the wider public. These include the Colonial Pipeline attacks in May, which knocked the largest fuel pipeline in the US offline for five days, leading to images of long queues for gas in parts of the country’s East Coast.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

U.S. intelligence community has no credibility at all

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The reputation of the U.S. intelligence community goes before itself, which is littered with shame and disgrace that have made its credibility a joke. First of all, the U.S. intelligence agencies serve politics. The spy services are led by political appointees confirmed by the U.S....
Public Safetywbrz.com

Hackers target multi-billion dollar firm in ransomware attack

DUBLIN, Ireland - One of the world's wealthiest companies has been targeted by cybercriminals in a ransomware attack, CNN reports. An Irish-based multinational company called Accenture that's worth about $44.33 billion confirmed Wednesday that it is dealing with a cybersecurity incident. A group of criminals known as the 'LockBit ransomware...
TechnologyCSO

CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative: Why it just might work

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has a new director, Jen Easterly. The Senate confirmed Easterly in July, with swearing taking place on August 09, 2021. It should come as no surprise to CISOs to see Easterly dig in and immediately leverage the newly minted Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which was authorized in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021.
Businesssecuritymagazine.com

Chris White assumes role of CISO at Tego Cyber

Tego Cyber Inc. appointed cybersecurity industry expert and senior industry executive, Chris White, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, White will be oversee cybersecurity operations, cyber intelligence, data loss and fraud prevention, assisting with development of application, overseeing beta testing, developing additional security architecture, overseeing program rollout, governance and documentation.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Reality Of How Cyber Warfare Will Impact Aerial Combat

There's a lot of bad info out there about how the cyber and aerial domains of warfare will converge. Here's the truth, for better or worse. It has become relatively commonplace in policy and military circles for the term ‘cyber’ to be attached to lists of both threats to and enablers for traditional airpower capabilities. Cyberweapons are without doubt an important tool in warfare, espionage, and deterrence. The potential attack surface against which they can be employed is increasing rapidly as ever more of the fabric of society becomes digitized and network-enabled. However, the tempo and nature of the processes by which military-grade cyber capabilities can be developed and deployed are regularly misunderstood in non-specialist circles. Confusion over where the boundaries lie between offensive electronic warfare and cyber capabilities can further distort public discussions of how these important capabilities fit into conventional military operations, and the application of airpower, in particular.
TechnologyInsurance Journal

TechAssure Launches Cyber Threat Sharing Community to Fight Ransomware

TechAssure has announced a partnership with RiskAnalytics and ICE Cybersecurity to launch an exclusive cyber insurance option called The ShadowNet Program, a real-time, proactive cyber intelligence service. Using RiskAnalytics’ proprietary cybersecurity solutions, and ICE Cybersecurity’s assessment and analytics platform, insureds can actively participate in a global network for cyber threat...
Computersnafoa.org

Featured Session on Cyber Security and Ransomware at #NAFOAFall21

NAFOA is excited to bring you a great lineup of education sessions at our 2021 Fall Finance & Tribal Economies Conference. Check out this week's featured session and learn how to mitigate the risks of a ransomware attack. Securing Your Tribe's Cyberspace: Mitigating Ransomware Risk. The pandemic has proven to...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Who Are the Main Targets of Ransomware Attacks?

In our ransomware report, titled Ransomware: The True Cost to Business, 81% of respondents indicated that they are highly or very concerned about the risk of ransomware attacks. That’s not a surprise given the growing ransomware threat. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Blog authored by...
Technologycybersecdn.com

What is Cyber Resilience? | UpGuard

Cyber resilience is your ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks and data breaches while continuing to operate effectively. An organization is cyber resilient when they can defend against cyber threats, have adequate cybersecurity risk management, and can guarantee business continuity during and after cyber incidents. Cyber...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy