Today’s Headlines and Commentary
The United Arab Emirates announced that former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his family are in the country four days after fleeing Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, reports the Washington Post. A statement from UAE officials said the government welcomed Ghani “on humanitarian grounds.” Ghani has faced widespread criticism for fleeing Kabul as the Taliban entered the city, and Russian officials in the city claim that he left with four cars and a helicopter filled with cash. Ghani has not addressed the allegations, but he said leaving was a “hard choice” made to “prevent bloodshed.”www.lawfareblog.com
Comments / 0