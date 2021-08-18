Citizen Revolt: Week of August 19
Does it seem hopeless to you? It wasn't that long ago that the Utah Senate approved an unamended version of the Equal Rights Amendment. But that was in 1972, and numerous attempts since then have failed, with the Legislature officially voting it down in 1975. So why bother to keep trying? "Utah was a hot spot in the early fight for women's equal rights, so why are we one of the last holdouts for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment?" asks the Utah Equal Rights Coalition. Good question. Come to the coalition's Women's Equality Day event to hear local musicians and speakers including former Utah Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham, state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, and Carol Lynn Pearson—who championed the ERA in the 1970s. It will never be too late for equal rights, but in the meantime, you might consider electing more women to the Legislature. After the Equal Rights for Utah Rally, march to Memory Grove for an evening vigil. Utah Capitol steps, 350 N. State, Thursday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3xEAX9m.www.cityweekly.net
