Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Citizen Revolt: Week of August 19

By Katharine Biele
cityweekly.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes it seem hopeless to you? It wasn't that long ago that the Utah Senate approved an unamended version of the Equal Rights Amendment. But that was in 1972, and numerous attempts since then have failed, with the Legislature officially voting it down in 1975. So why bother to keep trying? "Utah was a hot spot in the early fight for women's equal rights, so why are we one of the last holdouts for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment?" asks the Utah Equal Rights Coalition. Good question. Come to the coalition's Women's Equality Day event to hear local musicians and speakers including former Utah Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham, state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, and Carol Lynn Pearson—who championed the ERA in the 1970s. It will never be too late for equal rights, but in the meantime, you might consider electing more women to the Legislature. After the Equal Rights for Utah Rally, march to Memory Grove for an evening vigil. Utah Capitol steps, 350 N. State, Thursday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m., free. https://bit.ly/3xEAX9m.

www.cityweekly.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#Utah Valley University#Utah Supreme Court#The Utah Senate#Women S Equality Day#Utah Capitol#Indigenous#Clark Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Politicstucson.com

Letter: AUGUST 26 IS WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY

Congress declared August 26th Women’s Equality Day in 1973 to commemorate passage of women’s suffrage and as a symbol of the continued fight for equal rights. That fight continues. When the Constitution was ratified, “We the People” did not include women. Today women are only partially covered, via the 14th...
Springfield, MOArkansas Online

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: A revolting display

At a City Council meeting in Springfield, Mo., last week, about 15 of those in the crowd that had come to oppose a non-binding resolution encouraging vaccinations showed up wearing big yellow Stars of David pinned to their shirts and dresses. Not just anti-science, but anti-semitic, too, those stars told...
EducationPosted by
The Week

Erasing Native American culture

The U.S. and Canada are starting to face their history of forcing indigenous children into abusive boarding schools. Here's everything you need to know:. Simply put, cultural genocide. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the U.S. government and religious leaders used compulsory boarding schools to force young Native Americans to give up the languages and cultures of their ancestors, which were considered self-evidently inferior to a Christian, Western-style upbringing. Boarding schools were made mandatory for Native American children in 1891. This often meant forced separation from their families and communities. And because these schools were underfunded, crowded, and often unsanitary, thousands of students died of disease. Canada also coerced at least 150,000 indigenous children into a network of residential schools that were mostly run by the Catholic Church; last June, researchers uncovered 1,148 unmarked graves on the grounds of three schools. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo people whose maternal grandparents were forced to board, has opened an investigation into America's boarding-school policy. "This attempt to wipe out Native identity, language, and culture," she wrote in a June Washington Post article, has "never been appropriately addressed."
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Asks Legislature For Law Mandating Masks In Classrooms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders. The message was a turnaround for Gov. Tom Wolf, who had maintained that a mask mandate was an issue for school boards to decide and questioned why Pennsylvania should mandate something that wasn’t mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In his letter, Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to call lawmakers back to Harrisburg immediately to work...
Washington StateCity Journal

Washington State’s Tax Revolt

Tax revolts are usually led by citizens, sometimes banding together into taxpayer groups. But in Washington State, the latest tax revolt is being engineered by cities and towns objecting to the Democratic-led state legislature’s attempt to impose a capital gains tax. Local officials fear that the new levy, which faces a court challenge, would be a prelude to a state income tax that could hamper economic growth and opportunity. Right now, the Evergreen State is one of only seven states without an income tax and one of just nine without taxes on capital gains.
Trumann Democrat

School districts are right to revolt

Public school administrators around Florida are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threats to cut off funding, mandating masks for kids as they return to school. Conservatives who claim to support local control of education and purport to revere the sanctity of human life should stand with them against a tyrannical state chief executive.
Boundary County, IDbonnersferryherald.com

This week in history - August 19, 2021

C. D. Rowe and family plan to leave the last of this month for Milton, Oregon, where they will make their future home. Mr. Rowe has purchased the plant and goodwill of the Milton Eagle, a weekly newspaper. Mr. Rowe has been with the Herald for six years as associate editor.
Religioncityweekly.net

Mormon Money

In March, the Deseret News—along with the Daily Beast, the Washington Post and a number of national news outlets—ran a story about James Huntsman suing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since then, The Salt Lake Tribune has run no less than seven articles, maybe because readers love stories about money, wealthy people and the church that runs the state of Utah. You may not even remember that James—at age 16 in 1987—was kidnapped in a scary ordeal that made the Hunstmans think about their wealth. Yes, apparently they hadn't before that. Now one of their own is in charge of the Tribune and every time there's any story that has "Huntsman" in it, they run a boilerplate disclaimer about family ties. Last week, however, they decided the tithing story was front-page news because a "whistleblower" talked and now everyone's worried about how the City Creek mall was funded. But are they? The Trib's faith reporter, Peggy Fletcher Stack, is asking "Mormon peeps" what they think about it all. There were 820 comments on her Facebook post. Maybe it's a sexy story for those Mormon peeps, but it still has to play out. And the front page was an odd choice, as it competed with drought, Afghanistan and the end of the world.
U.S. Politicskosu.org

'Remain In Mexico' Policy For Asylum-Seekers Is Reinstated By The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set back the Biden administration's efforts to reverse one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. The conservative justices issued an order that could force the White House to reinstate a program that makes asylum-seekers wait in dangerous Mexican border cities for their cases to be decided. We have NPR's John Burnett on the line with us from Austin, Texas. Good morning, John.
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Situation Normal—All F----d Up

Merriam-Webster: Snafu—situation marked by errors or confusion. That's the polite way to define the old Army slang that encapsulates the challenges of waging war. Or in the case of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, waging peace. Right. So, OK, how did Biden screw up our exit so thoroughly? Consider this: Trump made a deal with the Taliban—but strangely not the Afghan government—to pull out all troops by May 1, 2021. Mission Impossible.
San Juan County, UTSan Juan Record

Early census data for SJ County

The population of San Juan County fell by 1.5 percent over the past 10 years, according to information recently released by the 2020 US Census. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census is conducted in an attempt to count every resident in the United States. The data collected is used to determine legislative representation, as well as the allocation of federal funds and other projects.
Politicscityweekly.net

Clickbait Claims Local Newspaper

This past weekend, City Weekly held the 11th annual Utah Beer Festival at The Gateway. Perhaps you heard about it? Well, around 10,000 people attended that fantastic event, and they consumed, what, a Mirror Lake's worth of beer in the process? We did our best to get the word out given the scope of the festival and that it's been two years since our last gathering—two long years—so we thought it was a somewhat newsworthy undertaking.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

'Remain In Mexico' Policy For Asylum-Seekers Is Reinstated By The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set back the Biden administration's efforts to reverse one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. The conservative justices issued an order that could force the White House to reinstate a program that makes asylum-seekers wait in dangerous Mexican border cities for their cases to be decided. We have NPR's John Burnett on the line with us from Austin, Texas. Good morning, John.
U.S. PoliticsWFAE.org

'Remain In Mexico' Policy For Asylum-Seekers Is Reinstated By The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set back the Biden administration's efforts to reverse one of former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. The conservative justices issued an order that could force the White House to reinstate a program that makes asylum-seekers wait in dangerous Mexican border cities for their cases to be decided. We have NPR's John Burnett on the line with us from Austin, Texas. Good morning, John.

Comments / 0

Community Policy