BET BUZZ: Former 'Idol' Finalist Syesha Mercado Holds Emotional Press Conference After Losing Custody Of Kids

BET
BET
 5 days ago

The former 'Idol' finalist says she is fighting to regain custody of her 15-month old and newborn baby, whom she alleges were kidnapped by authorities.

BET

BET

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘American Idol’ Finalist Syesha Mercado Gets Baby Girl Back From State

American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado, who had two children removed from her by the state of Florida, has been reunited with one of them: her infant daughter. Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deener, raised $400,000 on GoFundMe for their battle with child protection authorities and hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump in their quest to regain custody of baby Ast and toddler Amen’Ra. The boy was put into foster care after a doctor alleged that he was malnourished, which his parents deny, and the newborn was then taken away under a court order a week ago. As TMZ reported, Deener posted video to Mercado’s Instagram account on Friday showing Ast in a car seat with the caption “AST IS HOME!!!” He added, “We still got work to do to get ’Ra back. Thank you, because of y’all we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country.” Mercado was a finalist on Idol’s seventh season.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

American Idol’s Syesha Mercado Shares Tearful Plea as Child Custody Battle Sparks Uproar

Watch: "American Idol" Alum Syesha Mercado Loses Custody of Her Newborn. Former American Idol contestant Syesha Mercado is using her voice to fight for her children. Florida authorities took her newborn baby from her care last week, after removing her firstborn son in March because he was "suffering from severe malnutrition," an officer with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to E! News on Aug. 13.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

‘American Idol’ star Syesha Mercado tearfully asks to be reunited with son and daughter taken away by authorities

Former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado was moved to tears Tuesday amid her attempt to be reunited with her children after authorities took custody of them. The singer and her partner, Tyron Deener, claim son Amen’Ra, who is less than two years old, and daughter Ast, who was born Aug. 1, were “unjustly” taken away by Child Protective Services and officials in Florida, according to a ...
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Savannah, GAHipHopDX.com

King Von Murder Suspect Lul Tim Denies Recording With 6ix9ine - Claims He 'Finessed' Him For Money Instead

Savannah, GA – Lul Tim, the Quando Rondo affiliate arrested for King Von’s murder in November 2020, was caught on camera meeting up with 6ix9ine at a studio in Savannah, Georgia last week. In the footage, it appears both rappers are in the booth working on a song together. But according to Lul Tim, it was all a rouse to get money out of the embattled Brooklyn native.
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice T Mourns Unsettling Death of Friend in Latest Post: ‘Not in a Good Place Behind This’

Thursday, Aug. 19, marked a very sad day in the life of “Law & Order: SVU” star and beloved rapper Ice T. It was on that day that a dear friend of his was murdered. According to PEOPLE, that friend is Joseph “Taheim” Bryan. Bryan, who was 50 years old at the time of his death, was a producer and writer. He worked with Ice-T on the star’s film “Equal Standard,” which was released in 2020.

Comments / 0

