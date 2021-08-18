Cancel
Army

The Chicken's Screaming

By Michael S. Robinson Sr.
cityweekly.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken Little has been doing it for years. But each time I've heard her shouting that ominous message, "The sky is falling," I've been able to retort sarcastically, "Yeah, right!" Now, the noisy little foul is getting on my nerves. After the nightmare of the past couple of years, her...

U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Patagonia mocks Tucker Carlson after he calls them one of the fakest companies in America

During his Monday night broadcast, Tucker Carlson delivered a harsh, lengthy diatribe against an unusual target: Patagonia.“Is there a corporation in America faker than Patagonia?” the Fox News host seethed. “It’s a marketing company that poses as a mountaineering expedition in order to sell shoddily-made plastic clothing to non-profit executives who rarely go outside.”Why was Carlson so furious at the puffer vest manufacturer? Days earlier, the company had announced it was boycotting a ski resort, Jackson Hole in Wyoming, that hosted a Republican fundraiser featuring Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and other pro-Trump politicians.“We join with the local community...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House in chaos struggles to keep Biden on time

President Biden is struggling to provide a message of strength and confidence amid international scorn and uncertainty over his handling of the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan — showing up late to speeches, refusing to answer reporters' questions, and largely avoiding the White House press corps ever since Taliban insurgents took over the country in a matter of days.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
Behind Viral Videoshartfordcitynewstimes.com

File This Fail Under "S" For "SCREAM!" 🤣 | Best Funny Pranks | AFV 2021

Subscribe to join the #AFVFAM http://bit.ly/afvyoutube | 🔔 Make sure to enable ALL push notifications! 🔔 Check out out MERCH store: https://bit.ly/2UJJULn. Get your daily dose of #FAILS right here! America's Funniest Videos has the BEST collection of #EPICFAILS and we've put together some of our favorites to get you through your week with a laugh! 😆 Which clip made you #LOL the loudest?!
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Situation Normal—All F----d Up

Merriam-Webster: Snafu—situation marked by errors or confusion. That's the polite way to define the old Army slang that encapsulates the challenges of waging war. Or in the case of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, waging peace. Right. So, OK, how did Biden screw up our exit so thoroughly? Consider this: Trump made a deal with the Taliban—but strangely not the Afghan government—to pull out all troops by May 1, 2021. Mission Impossible.
Religioncityweekly.net

Mormon Money

In March, the Deseret News—along with the Daily Beast, the Washington Post and a number of national news outlets—ran a story about James Huntsman suing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since then, The Salt Lake Tribune has run no less than seven articles, maybe because readers love stories about money, wealthy people and the church that runs the state of Utah. You may not even remember that James—at age 16 in 1987—was kidnapped in a scary ordeal that made the Hunstmans think about their wealth. Yes, apparently they hadn't before that. Now one of their own is in charge of the Tribune and every time there's any story that has "Huntsman" in it, they run a boilerplate disclaimer about family ties. Last week, however, they decided the tithing story was front-page news because a "whistleblower" talked and now everyone's worried about how the City Creek mall was funded. But are they? The Trib's faith reporter, Peggy Fletcher Stack, is asking "Mormon peeps" what they think about it all. There were 820 comments on her Facebook post. Maybe it's a sexy story for those Mormon peeps, but it still has to play out. And the front page was an odd choice, as it competed with drought, Afghanistan and the end of the world.
Drinkscityweekly.net

Reputation Eruption

Epic - Munich Mayhem: I think this may be the first of the Oktoberfest-style beers from our market to hit shelves this season. It seems like the autumn beers hit earlier and earlier every year, but they don't; the damn weather just makes it seem so. This lager pours a...
Moviescityweekly.net

Lockdown Love

I was not ready for the emotional roller coaster that is Together. It is funny and sad, sometimes in the same breath. It is afilm so fresh and raw that it almost feels like you shouldn't be watching it, and in more ways than one. It's absolutelystupendous, a small—so very small—film that is hugely moving, and is so much bigger than it seems to be. So much moresignificant.

