Wake Forest scored an 85th-minute goal, which stood up as the only tally of the match, in a 1-0 win over UIC in the 2021 season opener. "The effort we got from our team was exactly what we asked for. They gave it everything they had. Their will, their determination, their resilience and continuing to fight reflect the values of our program. That's why we play these types of games – they'll make us better, and they'll make us stronger."