Include this Tata Group Stock in your Watch List

By Sameer Padole/Investing.com
investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week time frame: (Fig 1) On the weekly time frame, Trent has made an Ascending Triangle pattern. The scrip is trying to break out of this pattern. We anticipate that the stock may test its all-time high/52-week high level in a couple of trading sessions supported by higher volumes. Note that the Relative Strength Index (or RSI) is above 60, indicating positive momentum. Long-term investors may enter at the current price or enter if the stock can sustain above Rs 915. Stop-loss should be maintained at Rs 826 on a weekly closing basis.

