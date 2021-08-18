Include this Tata Group Stock in your Watch List

Silver stocks are pulling ahead today; 3 to keep your eyes on. Silver stocks have been in an interesting position in 2021. One thing that affected silver stocks early into the year were retail traders. The GME stock hype had just started to die down after the price of it crashed significantly. Then mainstream media reported that retail investors on Reddit and other social media platforms have shifted their focus to silver. This caused silver overnight to uptick about $5 in price total. Shortly after, silver prices and silver stocks fell back down. But the metal was still able to hold some of its gains.