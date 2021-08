The world of Pokemon has been around for a long time now and the shine has begun to wear off, so rather than introduce us to a new Region in a desperate attempt to recapture the magic of the past, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has opted to just show us the past directly. This game will chronicle the history of the Sinnoh Region and allow players to create the world’s first Pokedex–a task that will lead to the future of human-Pokemon cohabitation shown in the mainline games.