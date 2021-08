The 2022 Honda CR-V won't accelerate anyone's heartrate, but its capacious interior and fuel-efficient powertrains make it a compelling compact crossover. In fact, it's one of our favorites. The Honda isn't necessarily fun to drive, and neither its standard turbocharged gas engine nor the hybrid model qualifies as quick, but it steers and stops without any fuss. Its ride is also relaxing on long hauls, just go easy on the gas to avoid the base engine's noisy drone. Family road trips will also require fewer fill-ups than many other SUVs thanks to the CR-V's noteworthy fuel economy. A host of standard active safety features and popular tech options help it compete with newer rivals. While the 2022 CR-V isn't the flashiest or classiest in this hotly contested segment, it's still one of the most satisfying and talented entrants.