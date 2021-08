ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola Cougars only played in two games in 2020. The team is excited to play a full season in 2021 and they also come into this year deeper than ever. “Senior wise, we are around 14 seniors. Starters, we return quite a few starters on both sides of the ball. A lot of them have played since they were younger. So, for them to have this opportunity, it’s just a blessing for us,” said Cibola Football Coach Roderick Williams.