Best PDF reader for Android of 2021

A lot of us take screenshots with our phones, but when trying to do something like sharing a cool, long article with friends and family, that can sometimes mean snapping a bunch of them. We've been waiting forever for Google to add scrolling screenshots natively into Android, and for good reason — it's way more convenient to just take a single capture of content that extends past what's viewable on our phone's screen. Android 12 finally made this long-requested feature a reality, but with one important caveat — it doesn't work in all apps yet. Chrome is among those apps you'll most likely want to take scrolling screenshots in, and soon, it'll support one of Android 12's best features.
