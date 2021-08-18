Best PDF reader for Android of 2021

The days of phones being used only to make calls and text are so far in the past that hardly anyone remembers them. Over the last decade, mobile games have exploded in popularity. According to a recent study, mobile games now make up nearly 60% of the entire global gaming market. The same study states that over 2bn people, a third of the world population, play mobile games. While there are many users who take mobile gaming very seriously, even people who only play mobile games while they’re commuting or idling in a waiting room want to have a great gaming experience. Here are some of the best android phones for gaming and entertainment on the market right now.