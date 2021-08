Two people died Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Arkansas 7 in Russellville, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Brian Conatser, 63, and Ann Shields, 82, both of Russellville, were attempting to turn onto Arkansas 7 from Darby Lane in Russellville in a 2008 Toyota Highlander at about 10:27 a.m. when they pulled into the path of a 2020 Volvo D13, which was headed southbound on the state highway, the report said.