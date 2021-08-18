REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) It’s another typical summer day on tap for this Wednesday, although we’ll have more clouds and sunshine mixed up today and a little more humidity in the air today. As in days past, there is a slight chance of a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm possible this afternoon through tonight, although most of us will stay dry. There’s more slight rain chances tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday, but again, not a total wash out during the three days and night. Then Sunday through next Tuesday appears to be dry again. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather and forecast details.