VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation is continuing into a three vehicle traffic crash at 9:19 yesterday (Friday) morning along Interstate 70 in Fayette County. The Illinois State Police reports that 55 year old Bill Lard from Los Angeles, California was traveling westbound in a semi-truck when his truck left the left side of the pavement and traveled through the median and hit the trailer of an eastbound semi-truck driven by 31 year old Ronald Grant from Pleasant Hope, Missouri, which then in turn struck a car driven by an unidentified 19 year old male from Brick, New Jersey. While Lard was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries, Grant and a passenger, 29 year old Mariah Grant, also from Missouri, were not seriously injured. The 19 year old driver and an unidentified passenger, a 20 year old femaile, also from New Jersey, were both pronounced deseased at the scene. Lard was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Emergency personnel from Vandalia and Fayette County reponded to the accident scene to assist the State Police. Interstate 70 was closed for at least three hours until the scene was cleaned up.