VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations each weekday, Monday through Friday. Call the TB&H Office for an vaccination appointment at 618-392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org or check out the TB&H page on Facebook. ————————————————————————————————————————— (NEWTON) The Jasper County Health Department...

