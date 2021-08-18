All-Ireland Football Championship final set for 5pm start time; Kerry vs Tyrone throw-in fixed for 3:30pm
The GAA has announced the fixture details for the rescheduled All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone, along with the All-Ireland final. The clash between the Kingdom and the Red Hands, which has been postponed twice just to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Ulster champions' panel, will now begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, August 28. The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting under way from 2:30pm that afternoon.www.skysports.com
