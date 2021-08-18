DeSantis Top Donor Invests In COVID Drug The Governor Promotes

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The organizations representing the nation’s infection preventionists, epidemiologists, infectious diseases physicians and pharmacists, school nurses, and occupational health & safety scientists today called on U.S. governors to set aside their differences and support necessary public health measures to protect Americans from COVID-19. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP), Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), and National Association of School Nurses (NASN) sent an open letter to U.S. governors and leaders of territories, tribal nations, and the District of Columbia, urging them to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance when reopening schools and businesses.