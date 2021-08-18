Cancel
DeSantis Top Donor Invests In COVID Drug The Governor Promotes

By Associated Press
wusf.org
 7 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been criticized for efforts to ban mask mandates and vaccine passports. Meanwhile, he’s touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been promoting the effectiveness of Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment. Filings with the U.S....

