TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The leaders of several of Maryland’s largest counties are alarmed at the continuing surge in COVID—19 cases and vowed to take action. Baltimore County’s executive declared a new state of emergency. It gives him the power to mandate masks and add other restrictions. “A local state of emergency says this is serious,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski told WJZ. Baltimore County’s Executive declared a state of emergency in response to #covid19. It gives authority to adopt more health measures, but no new mandates have been announced today. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lXNqdexUEW — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2021 But Olszewski said he is not...